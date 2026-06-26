Dubai's Government Employees Get Flexible Work Week, Could India Be Next?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian states adopted similar work-from-home measures recently.

Dubai has rolled out a fresh edition of its flexible summer work programme for government employees, renewing the conversation around work-life balance and whether similar policies could find wider acceptance in India.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced the 2026 edition of 'Our Flexible Summer', which will run from June 29 to September 10, 2026, according to Gulf News. The initiative introduces flexible working arrangements for government employees while allowing departments to continue delivering public services.

The move comes at a time when discussions around remote work and hybrid government offices have also gained traction in India. In recent months, several Indian states introduced work-from-home and hybrid measures as part of fuel conservation efforts following the West Asia crisis, bringing the idea of flexible governance closer to home.

Flexible Working Models Announced

The 2026 programme offers government employees two different work schedules during the summer months.

Employees will follow one of two simple schedules. In the first option, they work seven hours a day from Monday to Thursday and a shorter four-and-a-half-hour day on Friday. In the second option, they work eight hours a day from Monday to Thursday and get Friday off. Departments can also allow remote work if needed.

According to the DGHR, the initiative has been designed to provide greater flexibility while ensuring that government services continue without disruption.

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India’s Earlier Push For Flexible Work

India had briefly explored similar ideas in May, particularly in response to economic and geopolitical pressures at the time.

According to a PTI report, the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum in May urged the Centre to issue comprehensive guidelines on work from home, online meetings and virtual conferencing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for measures to reduce avoidable expenditure amid the West Asia crisis.

The forum said on X that it had requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue detailed work-from-home guidelines for government offices following the Prime Minister's appeal.

In May, several states moved to adopt flexible work measures following the Prime Minister’s call to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis.

Delhi mandated two days of work from home for government employees, while Tripura and Uttar Pradesh introduced or proposed hybrid arrangements allowing eligible staff to work remotely twice a week.

Employee Wellbeing At The Centre

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said the initiative has shown that employee wellbeing and quality of life strengthen, rather than weaken, institutional performance.

He said the programme supports the development of more flexible and people-centric government workplaces, enhances the employee experience and improves the future readiness of government entities.

Al Falasi added that the initiative reflects Dubai's governance model, which places people at the centre of development. He said investing in talent and quality of life is fundamental to improving productivity, innovation and sustainable performance while reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's leading places to live and work.

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Built Around Family And Changing Workplace Expectations

The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the Year of Family, with the aim of helping employees maintain a healthier balance between professional, family and social responsibilities.

Officials said the programme was developed after taking employee feedback into account and recognising changing workplace expectations, particularly during the summer months when family commitments often increase.

The DGHR said the initiative seeks to give employees more time with their families, improve overall wellbeing and strengthen social connections without affecting productivity or government service delivery. It also aligns with Dubai's broader vision of building human-centric and future-ready workplaces.