PM Kisan 24th Installment 2026: Rs 2,000 Not Credited? Here's How To Check Status

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farmers can verify PM-Kisan installment and registration status online.

Utilize the website's 'Know Your Status' or 'Beneficiary List' tools.

A grievance portal helps report missing payments and track complaints.

Farmers waiting for the PM-Kisan 24th installment can use the scheme's online portal to check whether their payment has been processed and whether their details are correctly registered.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme provides eligible farmers with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year. The amount is paid in three installments of Rs 2,000 each and transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

If the latest installment has not been credited, farmers can check their payment status, verify their registration and look up the beneficiary list online. A grievance can also be filed if the payment remains pending despite the details being correct.

Not Received The Installment? Start With Your Payment Status

The PM-Kisan website has a 'Know Your Status' facility that allows farmers to check payment and registration details.

Here's how to access it:

Step 1: Go to the official PM-Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find Farmer's Corner on the homepage and select 'Know Your Status'.

Step 3: Provide your registration number and security code.

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Submit the OTP to view the payment status.

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Is Your Name On The PM-Kisan List?

Another way to verify eligibility for the payment is to check the PM-Kisan beneficiary list.

Farmers can access the list by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the PM-KISAN website.

Step 2: Go to Farmer's Corner and select 'Beneficiary List'.

Step 3: Enter the required location details - state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 4: Click 'Get Report' to see the list of beneficiaries for the selected village.

This allows farmers to check whether their name is included in the beneficiary records.

Registration Status Can Also Be Checked Online

Farmers who registered themselves or used a Common Service Centre (CSC) for registration have a separate facility on the portal.

To check the registration status:

Step 1: Open pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Under Farmer's Corner, click 'Status of Self Registered Farmer/CSC Farmers'.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number and security code.

The registration details can then be viewed online.

What If The Rs 2,000 Payment Is Still Missing?

If a farmer has checked the payment and registration details and the amount has still not been credited, the next step is to submit a complaint through the PM-Kisan Grievance Portal.

The grievance facility can also be used to track the complaint after it has been submitted.

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PM-Kisan Scheme: How The Payments Work

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched in 2019 to provide financial support to eligible farmers across India.

Under the programme, Rs 6,000 is provided every year in three installments. The money is transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through DBT.

The government has decided to extend the scheme until 2031, allowing eligible farmers to continue receiving financial assistance under the programme.