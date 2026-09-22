Bank branches are closed this week due to various regional holidays in specific cities and a nationwide closure on September 26 for the fourth Saturday of the month.
Bank Holidays This Week: Sep 26 Nationwide Closure, Check City-Wise Holiday List For All Banks
The closures will affect physical banking operations of lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank in the cities where the respective holidays are applicable.
- Banks face regional closures, necessitating holiday schedule checks.
- September 26 brings nationwide bank closure for fourth Saturday.
- Digital banking, ATMs, RTGS remain available during all holidays.
Several cities will see bank branch closures this week as regional holidays fall on different dates, while September 26 will bring a nationwide closure. Customers planning in-person banking work should check the Reserve Bank of India’s city-wise holiday schedule before visiting a branch.
The closures will affect physical banking operations of lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank in the cities where the respective holidays are applicable. Customers in other locations may find their branches operating normally.
Ranchi Bank Branches Closed Today
The bank holiday on September 22 applies to Ranchi on account of Karma Puja.
The next regional closure is scheduled for September 23, when banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.
Banks in Gangtok will then observe a holiday on September 25 for Indrajatra.
The week also began with a regional holiday on September 21. Banks in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram were closed for Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.
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September 26 Bank Holiday Across India
Customers planning banking work towards the end of the week should also account for September 26.
Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday as the date falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. The RBI's holiday rules provide for scheduled and non-scheduled banks to remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.
This closure is different from the regional holidays, which apply only to specified cities.
Why Bank Holidays Differ From City To City
The RBI's bank holiday calendar is organised according to regional offices and cities. Consequently, a holiday observed in one location does not necessarily mean that bank branches across the country will be closed.
Customers should therefore check the holiday applicable to their own city before visiting a branch, particularly when the work requires an in-person visit.
Physical services such as certain account-related requests, document submissions and other branch-dependent activities cannot be completed while the concerned branch is shut.
UPI And RTGS Can Be Used During Holidays
Customers do not have to wait for branches to reopen for most routine digital transactions.
UPI and internet or mobile banking can continue to be used for payments and fund transfers. ATMs will generally remain available for cash withdrawals and other supported services.
Electronic transfers through RTGS can also be carried out during bank holidays. The RBI's RTGS system is available 24x7x365, including weekends and public holidays.
Customers who need branch-based services, however, will have to plan those visits according to their local holiday calendar.
Bank Holiday Calendar For September 22-27
For the remainder of the week, the key closures are:
|Date
|City/Region
|Occasion
|September 22
|Ranchi
|Karma Puja
|September 23
|Jammu and Srinagar
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|September 25
|Gangtok
|Indrajatra
|September 26
|All India
|Fourth Saturday
Since the RBI's schedule is location-specific, customers should verify their city's holiday before planning a branch visit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are some bank branches closed this week?
How can customers check bank holiday schedules?
Customers should check the Reserve Bank of India’s city-wise holiday schedule. This helps confirm closures before planning any in-person banking work.
Is there a nationwide bank holiday this week?
Yes, banks across India will be closed on September 26. This is due to the RBI's rule that banks remain shut on the fourth Saturday of every month.
Can I use digital banking services during bank holidays?
Yes, customers can still use UPI, internet/mobile banking, and ATMs for transactions. RTGS transfers are also available 24x7x365, even on holidays.