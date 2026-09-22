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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 22): Metals Slump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 22): Metals Slump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Sep 22, as the American dollar became stronger. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver declined from strong dollar, hawkish Fed.
  • MCX gold fell 1% as dollar index strengthened.
  • Market volatility expected, tracking dollar, yields, geopolitical factors.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday as a stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment and kept bullion markets under pressure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery initially gained Rs 403 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,497 per 10 grams. However, the contract subsequently reversed its gains and fell Rs 914, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,52,180 per 10 grams.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said MCX gold extended its losses as the dollar index strengthened to around 100.3 following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. These comments reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes, even as the US 10-year yield eased to 4.95 per cent.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said gold was trading near $4,350 an ounce in overseas markets as investors awaited further comments from Federal Reserve officials for indications on the central bank's monetary policy.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members John C Williams and Thomas Barkin, along with Fed Governor Philip Jefferson, are scheduled to speak later in the day. Investors will also monitor ADP employment data for further signals on the health of the US economy and the likely direction of monetary policy, Chainwala said.

Silver futures also ended lower, with the precious metal having gained nearly 3 per cent in the previous week. On the MCX, silver futures had risen Rs 6,629, or nearly 3 per cent, last week to close at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram.

In international markets, silver had gained 3 per cent last week to finish at $67.15 per ounce in New York. The latest decline comes as investors reassess monetary policy expectations and track movements in the US dollar and bond yields.

Analysts expect bullion markets to remain volatile and range-bound in the near term, with the direction of the US dollar, bond yields, developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices likely to remain key factors.

Gold had recovered strongly last week after opening near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX, with buying emerging at lower levels. It eventually closed the week at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, after gaining Rs 1,597, or 1.04 per cent.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the recovery came after a period of heightened volatility as markets assessed major macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

With several key events now behind the markets, attention is expected to shift towards how investors price the next phase of monetary policy and geopolitical risks, Trivedi added.

Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold futures continued to consolidate for the third consecutive week, although some bargain buying emerged at corrective levels during the last few trading sessions, helping prices finish the week higher.

The US dollar index and US Treasuries pared some of their gains as oil prices reversed course during the middle of the week following the Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate hike, Mer said.

He added that investor demand had remained strong over the previous 7-8 trading weeks, supported by continued inflows into gold exchange-traded funds across markets.

For silver, Mer said futures tracked industrial metals and recovered from early declines to finish the week with strong gains. With major central bank events now over, market attention is likely to turn towards the People's Bank of China, which is expected to announce its monetary policy on Monday, with rates likely to remain unchanged.

Investors will also be watching a fresh batch of economic indicators, including mid-month manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from major economies. US housing data, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment figures due later in the week could also provide further clues about the outlook for monetary policy and bullion demand.

Also Read : Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,490

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,621

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,955

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,475 14,185 11,606
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,480 14,190 11,611
Gold Rate in Indore 15,480 14,190 11,611
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,490 14,200 11,621
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,475 14,185 11,955
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,475 14,185 11,606
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,475 14,185 11,606
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,490 14,200 11,621
Gold Rate in Salem 15,475 14,185 11,955
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,475 14,185 11,606
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,475 14,185 11,606
Gold Rate in Patna 15,480 14,190 11,611

Also Read : Tata Sons Row: Jamie Dimon Backs Chandrasekaran, Warns Conflict Could Deter Foreign Investment

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices fell on Tuesday due to a stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. These factors weighed on investor sentiment and put pressure on bullion markets.

How did gold perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday?

Gold futures on MCX initially gained but then reversed, falling Rs 914, or nearly 1%, to Rs 1,52,180 per 10 grams for October delivery. This decline was partly due to the strengthening dollar index.

What factors are expected to influence bullion markets in the near term?

Analysts anticipate bullion markets will remain volatile, influenced by the direction of the US dollar and bond yields. Developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices are also key factors.

What economic data are investors monitoring for monetary policy signals?

Investors are monitoring comments from Federal Reserve officials and ADP employment data for clues on monetary policy. Upcoming indicators like PMI, US housing data, and consumer sentiment will also be watched.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 22 2026
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