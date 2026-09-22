Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver declined from strong dollar, hawkish Fed.

MCX gold fell 1% as dollar index strengthened.

Market volatility expected, tracking dollar, yields, geopolitical factors.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday as a stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment and kept bullion markets under pressure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery initially gained Rs 403 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,497 per 10 grams. However, the contract subsequently reversed its gains and fell Rs 914, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,52,180 per 10 grams.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said MCX gold extended its losses as the dollar index strengthened to around 100.3 following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. These comments reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes, even as the US 10-year yield eased to 4.95 per cent.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said gold was trading near $4,350 an ounce in overseas markets as investors awaited further comments from Federal Reserve officials for indications on the central bank's monetary policy.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members John C Williams and Thomas Barkin, along with Fed Governor Philip Jefferson, are scheduled to speak later in the day. Investors will also monitor ADP employment data for further signals on the health of the US economy and the likely direction of monetary policy, Chainwala said.

Silver futures also ended lower, with the precious metal having gained nearly 3 per cent in the previous week. On the MCX, silver futures had risen Rs 6,629, or nearly 3 per cent, last week to close at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram.

In international markets, silver had gained 3 per cent last week to finish at $67.15 per ounce in New York. The latest decline comes as investors reassess monetary policy expectations and track movements in the US dollar and bond yields.

Analysts expect bullion markets to remain volatile and range-bound in the near term, with the direction of the US dollar, bond yields, developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices likely to remain key factors.

Gold had recovered strongly last week after opening near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX, with buying emerging at lower levels. It eventually closed the week at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, after gaining Rs 1,597, or 1.04 per cent.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the recovery came after a period of heightened volatility as markets assessed major macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

With several key events now behind the markets, attention is expected to shift towards how investors price the next phase of monetary policy and geopolitical risks, Trivedi added.

Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold futures continued to consolidate for the third consecutive week, although some bargain buying emerged at corrective levels during the last few trading sessions, helping prices finish the week higher.

The US dollar index and US Treasuries pared some of their gains as oil prices reversed course during the middle of the week following the Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate hike, Mer said.

He added that investor demand had remained strong over the previous 7-8 trading weeks, supported by continued inflows into gold exchange-traded funds across markets.

For silver, Mer said futures tracked industrial metals and recovered from early declines to finish the week with strong gains. With major central bank events now over, market attention is likely to turn towards the People's Bank of China, which is expected to announce its monetary policy on Monday, with rates likely to remain unchanged.

Investors will also be watching a fresh batch of economic indicators, including mid-month manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from major economies. US housing data, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment figures due later in the week could also provide further clues about the outlook for monetary policy and bullion demand.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,490

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,621

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,955

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,475

22 Karat- 14,185

18 Karat- 11,606

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities