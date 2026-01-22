Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBig Changes In PF Rules: Withdraw Money Via UPI? Here’s What EPFO Is Planning

Big Changes In PF Rules: Withdraw Money Via UPI? Here’s What EPFO Is Planning

The EPFO portal is also being upgraded to become more intuitive and efficient. The new website is expected to include an AI-based language translation tool.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to roll out a major overhaul of its services under EPFO 3.0, aimed at making provident fund withdrawals quicker and more user-friendly for nearly 80 million active members. The reforms are designed to reduce paperwork, minimise errors and bring EPFO’s functioning closer to that of a bank. A key highlight is the proposed facility to withdraw PF using UPI, including through the BHIM app, which is expected to be introduced by April 2026. The new system also promises easier access to services from any EPFO office nationwide.

Bank-Like Access: Work From Any EPFO Office

Under EPFO 3.0, members will no longer be restricted to their “linked” regional EPFO office for resolving issues. Once implemented, employees will be able to get PF-related work done at any EPFO office in the country, a move expected to benefit those who frequently shift cities due to jobs.

The EPFO portal is also being upgraded to become more intuitive and efficient. The new website is expected to include an AI-based language translation tool, enabling users to access information in multiple Indian languages beyond English, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and others.

UPI Withdrawals, Simpler Categories & Quicker Payouts

One of the biggest changes proposed is PF withdrawal via UPI. The feature is expected to allow members to receive funds faster and may also enable withdrawals through ATM-linked processes.

EPFO has also simplified withdrawal rules. Earlier, PF withdrawals were governed by 13 different reasons, which often confused members. Now, withdrawals are proposed to be grouped into just three categories:

  • Essential Needs (serious illness, education, marriage)
  • Housing Needs (home purchase, construction, home loan repayment)
  • Special Situations (unemployment)

Another key change is a uniform 12-month service requirement across categories. Under the revised structure, education withdrawals may be allowed up to 10 times, and marriage withdrawals up to five times.

The reforms also propose that members can withdraw up to 75% of funds immediately, with the remaining 25% continuing in the account to protect interest benefits and retirement security. If a member remains unemployed for a year, they may be allowed to withdraw 100% of the PF balance.

Additionally, EPFO has enabled members to correct common profile errors online, such as name, date of birth, parents’ names and employment dates, without requiring employer or EPFO approval.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPFO PF Rules How To Withdraw PF Money
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Cities
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget