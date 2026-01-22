Big Changes In PF Rules: Withdraw Money Via UPI? Here’s What EPFO Is Planning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to roll out a major overhaul of its services under EPFO 3.0, aimed at making provident fund withdrawals quicker and more user-friendly for nearly 80 million active members. The reforms are designed to reduce paperwork, minimise errors and bring EPFO’s functioning closer to that of a bank. A key highlight is the proposed facility to withdraw PF using UPI, including through the BHIM app, which is expected to be introduced by April 2026. The new system also promises easier access to services from any EPFO office nationwide.

Bank-Like Access: Work From Any EPFO Office

Under EPFO 3.0, members will no longer be restricted to their “linked” regional EPFO office for resolving issues. Once implemented, employees will be able to get PF-related work done at any EPFO office in the country, a move expected to benefit those who frequently shift cities due to jobs.

The EPFO portal is also being upgraded to become more intuitive and efficient. The new website is expected to include an AI-based language translation tool, enabling users to access information in multiple Indian languages beyond English, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and others.

UPI Withdrawals, Simpler Categories & Quicker Payouts

One of the biggest changes proposed is PF withdrawal via UPI. The feature is expected to allow members to receive funds faster and may also enable withdrawals through ATM-linked processes.

EPFO has also simplified withdrawal rules. Earlier, PF withdrawals were governed by 13 different reasons, which often confused members. Now, withdrawals are proposed to be grouped into just three categories:

Essential Needs (serious illness, education, marriage)

Housing Needs (home purchase, construction, home loan repayment)

Special Situations (unemployment)

Another key change is a uniform 12-month service requirement across categories. Under the revised structure, education withdrawals may be allowed up to 10 times, and marriage withdrawals up to five times.

The reforms also propose that members can withdraw up to 75% of funds immediately, with the remaining 25% continuing in the account to protect interest benefits and retirement security. If a member remains unemployed for a year, they may be allowed to withdraw 100% of the PF balance.

Additionally, EPFO has enabled members to correct common profile errors online, such as name, date of birth, parents’ names and employment dates, without requiring employer or EPFO approval.