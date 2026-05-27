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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceHedge Funds Are Built To Beat The Market, But Most Indians Cannot Get In: Here's Why

Hedge Funds Are Built To Beat The Market, But Most Indians Cannot Get In: Here's Why

A hedge fund is a private pool of money collected from wealthy individuals and large institutions such as banks, pension funds, and endowments.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 27 May 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High minimum investment and lock-in periods limit access in India.

Having enough wealth in India unlocks access to a kind of investment that most people will never have access to. It sounds like something out of a conspiracy thriller. A secretive fund or a closed room that only the rich have access to. 

The reality is less dramatic but no less exclusive. Hedge funds are essentially restricted clubs for wealthy investors, pooling large sums of money and handing them to top fund managers who invest across premium assets in search of returns that ordinary market products rarely deliver.

What Is A Hedge Fund?

A hedge fund is a private pool of money collected from wealthy individuals and large institutions such as banks, pension funds, and endowments. A professional fund manager then invests this money across a wide range of assets, from stocks and bonds to real estate, currencies, and complex financial instruments called derivatives.

The word "hedge" refers to a specific strategy. Fund managers invest a portion of the money in assets that tend to move in the opposite direction to their main holdings. If the core investments lose value, these counter-positions can soften the blow. It is a way of managing risk while chasing higher returns. Hedge funds work like a balancing act. 

How Do Hedge Funds Make Money?

Hedge funds use aggressive strategies that ordinary mutual funds cannot. These include short-selling, which means betting that a stock's price will fall, and derivatives trading through futures and options contracts. The goal is to beat average market returns regardless of market conditions.

Fund managers charge handsomely for this. The global standard is a "2 and 20" structure: a 2% annual management fee on the total invested amount, plus 20% of any profits earned.

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Why Most Indians Cannot Invest In One

There are steep barriers for anyone wanting to invest in a hedge fund. In India, hedge funds are classified as Category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) under SEBI's framework. The minimum investment required is usually more than Rs 1 crore. That single condition alone rules out the vast majority of Indian households.

Beyond the entry cost, the rules around withdrawing money are strict. Investors typically have to lock in their funds for at least one year. Redemptions are allowed only at fixed intervals, such as once every quarter. This can be a serious problem in case of urgent need for funds during an emergency. 

Hedge funds invest in instruments such as derivatives, futures, options, and short-selling strategies. Most retail investors are not familiar with these. Tracking such a portfolio requires a level of financial literacy and time commitment that goes well beyond reading a quarterly statement. Without that expertise, an investor would struggle to assess whether the fund is performing as expected or taking on risks they did not sign up for.

The Regulation And Tax Problem

Unlike mutual funds, hedge funds in India are not required to register with SEBI or disclose their daily net asset value (NAV). This lower level of regulatory oversight increases the risk for investors, who have fewer legal protections if things go wrong.

Taxation adds another layer of difficulty for willing investors. Hedge funds are taxed at the fund level before profits reach investors, meaning returns are reduced before they are ever distributed. This is different from many other investment vehicles where tax obligations pass through to the individual investor, often at more favourable rates.

Are Hedge Funds Worth It?

For those who can afford the entry, annual returns can potentially reach 15% or more. But volatility cuts both ways. Losses can be significant too, and the complexity of the underlying strategies demands active monitoring.

For most Indians, mutual funds and index funds remain the more accessible, regulated, and tax-efficient path to wealth creation. Hedge funds are, for now, a product built for the very few.

Also Read: Bakrid 2026: Are Stock Markets Closed On May 27 Or May 28? Here’s What NSE, BSE Said

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the regulatory and tax implications of hedge funds in India?

Hedge funds have less regulatory oversight than mutual funds and are taxed at the fund level, reducing investor returns before distribution.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 27 May 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alternative Investment Funds Hedge Funds Hedge Funds In India Mutual Funds Vs Hedge Funds
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