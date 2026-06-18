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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO Interest Rate Unchanged At 8.25%; Here's When Members May Get The Credit

EPFO Interest Rate Unchanged At 8.25%; Here's When Members May Get The Credit

In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government ratified 8.25% EPF interest rate for 2025-26.
  • Finance Ministry approved EPFO's fixed 8.25% interest rate.
  • Over seven crore members expect credit this month.

The government has ratified 8.25 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26, which is likely to be credited to over seven crore contributing members this month, a source said on Thursday.

EPFO provides the rate of interest on EPF after it gets ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

The source told PTI that the finance ministry has given its concurrence to 8.25 per cent rate of interest fixed by Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Earlier on March 2, 2026, the CBT in a meeting chaired by the Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had decided to fix 8.25 per cent rate of interest for the financial year 2025-26, marking the third consecutive year this rate has been maintained.

Thereafter the proposal was sent to the finance ministry for concurrence as the guarantor of the EPF is the Government of India.

The source said that the finance ministry has approved the proposal after vetting it and the EPFO on the direction of the labour ministry is likely to credit the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2025-26 into subscribers' accounts this month only.

The source also said that under the new ecosystem developed by the EPFO, the interest on the EPF will be credited into subscribers' accounts immediately.

In February last year, the EPFO had retained the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2024-25 fiscal year.

Also Read : Will June 19 Finally Bring A Jio IPO Timeline? Five Big Questions Facing Mukesh Ambani

The EPFO, in 2024, increased the interest rate marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

The 8.10 per cent rate for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the rate stood at 8 per cent.

In March 2020, EPFO lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO provided an 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The retirement fund body gave 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for the fiscal year 2025-26?

The government has ratified an 8.25 percent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2025-26. This marks the third consecutive year this rate has been maintained.

When will the 2025-26 EPF interest be credited to members' accounts?

The 8.25 percent interest for 2025-26 is likely to be credited to over seven crore contributing members this month. A new ecosystem developed by EPFO ensures immediate credit.

Who is responsible for fixing and ratifying the EPF interest rate?

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO initially fixes the rate. The government, through the Finance Ministry, then ratifies it as the guarantor for EPF.

What was the EPF interest rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year?

The EPF interest rate for 2023-24 was 8.25 percent. This was an increase from 8.15 percent in the previous 2022-23 fiscal year.

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPFO Interest Rate PF PF Interest Rate EPFO
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