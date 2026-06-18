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HomeBusinessWill June 19 Finally Bring A Jio IPO Timeline? Five Big Questions Facing Mukesh Ambani

Will June 19 Finally Bring A Jio IPO Timeline? Five Big Questions Facing Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries' 49th AGM on June 19 is shaping up to be one of its most closely watched shareholder meetings in recent years.

Reported By : Sakshi Arora | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jio Platforms IPO timeline remains primary AGM anticipation.
  • Investors seek details on Reliance's AI, retail growth strategy.
  • Green energy project progress and FY27 goals are vital.

Reliance Industries' annual general meetings have a habit of making headlines.

From launching Jio's telecom revolution to unveiling billion-dollar plans for retail and renewable energy, Mukesh Ambani has repeatedly used the company's AGM stage to signal where India's largest conglomerate is heading next.

This year's meeting, scheduled for June 19, could be one of the most closely watched in recent memory.

With a potential Jio IPO looming, artificial intelligence emerging as a new battleground and major green energy projects approaching key milestones, investors are looking for answers rather than ambitions.

The central question is simple: what comes next for Reliance?

Will Ambani Finally Reveal A Jio IPO Timeline?

The biggest talking point heading into the AGM is expected to be the long-awaited listing of Jio Platforms.

Reliance had previously indicated that Jio could be listed by the first half of 2026, a deadline that expires on June 30. That puts the spotlight firmly on Mukesh Ambani.

Will Reliance stick to its timeline? Or will investors be asked to wait a little longer?

Market estimates suggest the IPO could raise as much as $4 billion, while some analysts value Jio at nearly $180 billion, making it one of India's most significant public offerings.

With reports suggesting Reliance Jio Infocomm is preparing to file draft papers with SEBI, the market will be listening carefully for any hint on timing.

ALSO READ : NSE Files DRHP For Rs 30,000 Crore IPO, India's Biggest Listing May Be Next

Is Reliance About To Become An AI Powerhouse?

If telecom defined Reliance's last decade, artificial intelligence could define its next.

The company has spent the past year quietly building digital infrastructure, expanding data centre capabilities and forging partnerships with global technology players.

Its recently announced 168 MW data centre project in Jamnagar with Meta has only intensified expectations.

Investors will be looking for details on AI-led services, cloud infrastructure, enterprise solutions and potential partnerships that could strengthen Reliance's digital ecosystem spanning telecom, retail and enterprise businesses.

Can Reliance Retail Deliver More Than Just Scale?

While Jio often dominates investor discussions, Reliance Retail remains one of the group's most valuable growth engines.

The business reported revenue of Rs 87,344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, growing more than 11 per cent year-on-year. Net profit rose 0.5 per cent to Rs 3,563 crore, reported Livemint.

Yet investors are increasingly focused on profitability rather than expansion alone.

Questions around margins, store productivity, future growth plans and the possibility of a retail listing are likely to feature prominently during the AGM.

How Far Has Reliance's Green Energy Dream Progressed?

Few projects have been promoted as aggressively by Reliance as its new energy ambitions.

The company has committed billions towards solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing, positioning itself as a key player in India's energy transition.

Now investors want progress updates.

Several projects are expected to move from planning to execution during 2026, making this AGM a critical checkpoint.

Particular attention is likely to be on the Jamnagar Giga Complex, battery production timelines and green hydrogen developments.

For Reliance, the renewable energy business is no longer a future bet. Investors increasingly view it as a core pillar of long-term growth.

Also Read : Modi Meets Trump After 16 Months. Trade Deal Takes Centre Stage

Can Reliance Still Meet Its FY27 Growth Promise?

Perhaps the most important question is also the simplest.

Can Reliance deliver on the financial targets it has set for itself?

The company has previously committed to more than doubling EBITDA by FY27 compared with FY22 levels. However, with FY26 EBITDA standing at around Rs 2.08 lakh crore, analysts estimate Reliance would need growth of more than 20 per cent in FY27 to achieve that target.

Investors will therefore be looking beyond headline announcements towards guidance on earnings growth, capital allocation and investment priorities.

Commentary on the oil-to-chemicals business may also attract attention, particularly after crude oil prices eased following progress towards a US-Iran peace agreement.

Reliance's AGM has traditionally been less about reviewing the past and more about outlining the future.

This year, the stakes appear higher. The countdown to a potential Jio IPO has begun. The AI race is accelerating. Green energy projects are entering execution mode. And shareholders are demanding clearer visibility on value creation.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest expectation for Jio at Reliance's upcoming AGM?

Investors are keenly awaiting updates on the long-anticipated Jio Platforms IPO. Reliance had previously aimed for a listing by the first half of 2026.

How is Reliance positioning itself in the artificial intelligence sector?

Reliance has been building digital infrastructure, expanding data centers, and forming global tech partnerships. Its new 168 MW data center project with Meta highlights its AI ambitions.

What are investors' key concerns regarding Reliance Retail?

Investors are increasingly focused on the profitability of Reliance Retail, not just its expansion. They seek clarity on margins, store productivity, and future growth plans.

What progress is expected for Reliance's green energy initiatives?

Investors anticipate updates on Reliance's green energy projects, especially as several are slated to move from planning to execution in 2026. Focus areas include the Jamnagar Giga Complex and battery production.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jio Reliance Reliance AGM JIO IPO MUkesh AMbani Reliance AGM 2026
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