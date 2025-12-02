Is Your Bank Closed On December 3? Full State-Wise Holiday Breakdown For December 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings and year‑end celebrations, but also a long list of bank holidays across states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday, most other closures are linked to regional festivals and local regulations.

Because these holidays reflect India’s cultural and religious diversity, branches in one state may remain closed while others operate normally.

Customers are advised to check with their local branch to confirm state‑specific closures. Even as physical branches shut, digital banking, UPI, mobile banking, online banking and ATMs will remain fully operational, though services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter transactions will not be available.

Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow?

Banks in Goa will remain shut on December 3 to observe the Feast of St Francis Xavier, a significant annual event honouring the renowned Christian missionary remembered for his service, compassion and contribution to education. The day is marked with processions, prayers and large community gatherings, especially around Old Goa’s historic Basilica.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 bank holidays for December 2025, most of them tied to regional festivals, cultural occasions and important commemorations. Here’s a clear breakdown to help you plan your in-person banking.

Date Day State December 3 Feast of St. Francis Xavier Panaji December 7 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 12 Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Shillong December 13 Second Saturday All Over India December 14 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 18 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong December 19 Goa Liberation Day Panaji December 20 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 21 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 22 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 24 Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong December 25 Christmas All Over India December 26 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong December 27 Christmas Fourth Saturday Kohima All Over India December 28 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 30 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah Shillong December 31 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa Aizawl and Imphal

What This Means for Customers

While bank branches in several states will be closed on the above dates, essential digital services will work uninterrupted. Customers planning large cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, branch visits, locker operations or account-related formalities are advised to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience.

With December being a holiday-heavy month across many regions of India, checking your local RBI holiday list can save you an unnecessary trip to the branch.