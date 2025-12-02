Is Your Bank Closed On December 3? Full State-Wise Holiday Breakdown For December 2025
While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday, most other closures are linked to regional festivals and local regulations.
As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings and year‑end celebrations, but also a long list of bank holidays across states.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday, most other closures are linked to regional festivals and local regulations.
Because these holidays reflect India’s cultural and religious diversity, branches in one state may remain closed while others operate normally.
Customers are advised to check with their local branch to confirm state‑specific closures. Even as physical branches shut, digital banking, UPI, mobile banking, online banking and ATMs will remain fully operational, though services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter transactions will not be available.
Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow?
Banks in Goa will remain shut on December 3 to observe the Feast of St Francis Xavier, a significant annual event honouring the renowned Christian missionary remembered for his service, compassion and contribution to education. The day is marked with processions, prayers and large community gatherings, especially around Old Goa’s historic Basilica.
State-Wise Bank Holidays in December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 bank holidays for December 2025, most of them tied to regional festivals, cultural occasions and important commemorations. Here’s a clear breakdown to help you plan your in-person banking.
|Date
|Day
|State
|
December
3
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|
Panaji
|
December
7
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
12
|
Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
|
Shillong
|
December
13
|Second Saturday
|All Over India
|
December
14
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
18
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|Shillong
|
December
19
|Goa Liberation Day
|Panaji
|
December
20
|Losoong / Namsoong
|Gangtok
|
December
21
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
22
|Losoong / Namsoong
|Gangtok
|
December
24
|Christmas Eve
|Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong
|
December
25
|Christmas
|All Over India
|
December
26
|Christmas Celebration
|Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong
|
December
27
|
Christmas
Fourth Saturday
|
Kohima
All Over India
|
December
28
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
30
|Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
|
Shillong
|
December
31
|New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa
|
Aizawl and Imphal
What This Means for Customers
While bank branches in several states will be closed on the above dates, essential digital services will work uninterrupted. Customers planning large cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, branch visits, locker operations or account-related formalities are advised to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience.
With December being a holiday-heavy month across many regions of India, checking your local RBI holiday list can save you an unnecessary trip to the branch.