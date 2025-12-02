Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceIs Your Bank Closed On December 3? Full State-Wise Holiday Breakdown For December 2025

Is Your Bank Closed On December 3? Full State-Wise Holiday Breakdown For December 2025

While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday, most other closures are linked to regional festivals and local regulations. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings and year‑end celebrations, but also a long list of bank holidays across states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday, most other closures are linked to regional festivals and local regulations. 

Because these holidays reflect India’s cultural and religious diversity, branches in one state may remain closed while others operate normally.

Customers are advised to check with their local branch to confirm state‑specific closures. Even as physical branches shut, digital banking, UPI, mobile banking, online banking and ATMs will remain fully operational, though services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter transactions will not be available. 

Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow?

Banks in Goa will remain shut on December 3 to observe the Feast of St Francis Xavier, a significant annual event honouring the renowned Christian missionary remembered for his service, compassion and contribution to education. The day is marked with processions, prayers and large community gatherings, especially around Old Goa’s historic Basilica.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 bank holidays for December 2025, most of them tied to regional festivals, cultural occasions and important commemorations. Here’s a clear breakdown to help you plan your in-person banking.

Date Day State

December

3

 Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Panaji

December

7

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

12

 

Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

 

 

Shillong

December

13

 

 Second Saturday All Over India

December

14

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

18

  Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong

December

19

  Goa Liberation Day Panaji

December

20

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

21

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

22

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

24

  Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

25

 Christmas All Over India

December

26

 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

27

Christmas

Fourth Saturday

Kohima

All Over India

December

28

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

30

 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Shillong

December

31

 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa

Aizawl and Imphal

What This Means for Customers

While bank branches in several states will be closed on the above dates, essential digital services will work uninterrupted. Customers planning large cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, branch visits, locker operations or account-related formalities are advised to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience.

With December being a holiday-heavy month across many regions of India, checking your local RBI holiday list can save you an unnecessary trip to the branch.

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays December Bank Holidays Bank Holiday Tomorrow December 3 Bank Holiday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Election 2025
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Breaking: India’s Voice Now Carries Significant Weight Worldwide says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking: Indigo Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Breaking: CCTV Reveals Killer Switching Cars After Gangster Inderpreet Singh’s Murder in Chandigarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget