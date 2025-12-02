Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today (Dec 2): 22 Carat & 24 Carat Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And All Major Cities

Gold Price Today (Dec 2): 22 Carat & 24 Carat Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And All Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 2) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices eased on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s sharp rise as negative sentiment across equity markets spilled over into the bullion trade. The pullback came at a time when investors turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, with analysts divided over the likelihood of an immediate rate cut. The uncertainty weighed on overall market momentum, tempering the strong gains seen a day earlier.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

On Monday, gold had opened December on a firm footing, with prices for both 22k and 24k purity moving higher across major Indian cities. The rally was supported by favourable global cues, expectations surrounding upcoming policy decisions, and steady domestic buying interest. Traders pointed out that benchmark markets such as Delhi, along with other metropolitan centres, continued to mirror the broader upward trajectory in bullion.

Market experts believe the current volatility may persist in the near term as investors shift focus to a series of high-impact events. These include key US economic indicators, a scheduled address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the RBI’s policy announcement later this week. Analysts add that despite Tuesday’s dip, gold could still edge towards new highs depending on how global monetary signals evolve and how domestic markets interpret central-bank guidance.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 2

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,035 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,950 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,040 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 11,950 13,035
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,040 13,135
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Pune 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,940 13,025
Gold Rate in Indore 11,940 13,025
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,950 13,035
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,040 13,135
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,950 13,035
Gold Rate in Salem 12,040 13,135
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Patna 11,940 13,025

 

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget