22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices eased on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s sharp rise as negative sentiment across equity markets spilled over into the bullion trade. The pullback came at a time when investors turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, with analysts divided over the likelihood of an immediate rate cut. The uncertainty weighed on overall market momentum, tempering the strong gains seen a day earlier.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

On Monday, gold had opened December on a firm footing, with prices for both 22k and 24k purity moving higher across major Indian cities. The rally was supported by favourable global cues, expectations surrounding upcoming policy decisions, and steady domestic buying interest. Traders pointed out that benchmark markets such as Delhi, along with other metropolitan centres, continued to mirror the broader upward trajectory in bullion.

Market experts believe the current volatility may persist in the near term as investors shift focus to a series of high-impact events. These include key US economic indicators, a scheduled address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the RBI’s policy announcement later this week. Analysts add that despite Tuesday’s dip, gold could still edge towards new highs depending on how global monetary signals evolve and how domestic markets interpret central-bank guidance.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 2

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,035 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,950 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,040 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.