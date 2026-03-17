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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDoes BNPL Affect Your Credit Score? Here’s What You Need To Know

Does BNPL Affect Your Credit Score? Here’s What You Need To Know

At its core, BNPL works like any other credit product. It lets you make a purchase today and repay the amount later, often without interest if you pay on time.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has rapidly gained popularity among Indian consumers. From e-commerce platforms to travel bookings, it allows you to split payments into smaller installments with minimal effort. The convenience is clear. However, its impact on your credit health is not always fully understood, especially as it becomes more integrated into formal lending systems.

BNPL Is a Form of Credit

At its core, BNPL works like any other credit product. It lets you make a purchase today and repay the amount later, often without interest if you pay on time. For example, if you buy a smartphone worth Rs 20,000 using BNPL, you may be allowed to pay Rs 5,000 upfront and the remaining amount in 3-4 monthly installments usually without paying any interest on it. While this may feel like a simple payment option, you are still borrowing money. This makes it important to treat BNPL with the same discipline as a credit card or loan.

How It Connects to Your Credit Score

The way BNPL affects your credit score depends on the provider. Some lenders report your repayment behaviour to credit bureaus, while others may not do so consistently. However, this is changing. With greater regulatory oversight and deeper integration of fintech platforms, more BNPL transactions are being reported. This means your usage is gradually becoming visible and can influence your credit profile.

Repayment Behaviour Matters

Your repayment behaviour plays a key role. If you pay your installments on time, it can reflect positively on your credit history and show that you manage credit responsibly. On the other hand, missed or delayed payments can lower your credit score. Even small delays can have an impact if they are reported. Over time, repeated defaults can reduce your creditworthiness and make it harder for you to access other forms of credit.

The Risk of Overuse and Hidden Liabilities

BNPL often feels low-risk, especially when the amounts are small, like Rs.3000 or Rs.6000, for common purchases like gadget upgrades. But multiple such commitments can add up, straining your monthly budget, which, in turn, can increase the chances of missed payments. Also, not all BNPL transactions may currently appear in your credit report. This creates a gap between what you owe and what lenders see, although this gap is expected to reduce over time.

Impact on Future Credit Access

When you apply for a loan or a credit card, lenders assess your existing obligations. If you have several active BNPL plans, it may affect their decision. You could face stricter eligibility checks or lower credit limits. As reporting becomes more comprehensive, your past BNPL usage will likely play a bigger role in how lenders evaluate your applications.

BNPL offers flexibility and ease of use. However, it remains a form of credit that requires careful handling. If you use it responsibly, it can support short-term needs. If not, it can affect your credit profile. Understanding how it works helps you make better financial decisions and avoid unnecessary strain later.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)?

BNPL allows you to make purchases today and pay for them in installments later, often without interest if paid on time. It functions as a form of credit, similar to a credit card.

How does BNPL affect my credit score?

The impact depends on the provider. Some report repayment behavior to credit bureaus, which can positively or negatively affect your score. This reporting is becoming more common.

What happens if I miss a BNPL payment?

Missed or delayed BNPL payments can lower your credit score, especially if reported. Repeated defaults can reduce your creditworthiness and make future borrowing harder.

Can overuse of BNPL create problems?

Yes, accumulating multiple BNPL commitments can strain your budget and increase the risk of missed payments. This can impact your financial health and credit profile.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Credit Score Buy Now Pay Later Credit Cards BNPL
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