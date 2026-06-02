Are You Making the Most of Your Credit Card Benefits This Travel Season?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leverage credit card rewards for flight and hotel bookings.

Utilize included travel insurance for unforeseen trip disruptions.

Explore domestic destinations for better value and budget control.

Travel season often brings a rise in household spending. Flights, hotels, dining, local transport, and shopping can quickly add to your expenses, especially during school holidays and summer breaks. At a time when travel costs remain elevated and global uncertainties continue to affect budgets, making the most of the benefits already available on your credit card can help you travel smarter without increasing your overall spending.

Travel Rewards Can Help Reduce Costs

Many credit cards offer reward points on everyday transactions. These points can often be redeemed for flight bookings, hotel stays, travel vouchers, or other travel-related expenses. If you use your card regularly for planned purchases and clear your dues on time, accumulated rewards can help offset part of your travel costs. The key is to view rewards as an added benefit rather than a reason to spend more. The greatest value comes from maximising rewards on expenses you would have made anyway.

Check Your Travel Benefits Before Booking

Many cardholders are unaware of the travel benefits attached to their credit cards. These may include airport lounge access, travel insurance, hotel discounts, or flight offers. Before booking a trip, review your card's features carefully. Some benefits may require minimum spending or prior activation, and understanding these conditions can help you make the most of available perks.

Travel Insurance May Already Be Included

Travel insurance has become increasingly important as delays, cancellations, and travel disruptions have become more common. Many credit cards offer complimentary travel insurance when bookings are made using the card. Coverage may include flight delays, baggage loss, trip cancellations, or emergency medical assistance, depending on the card and policy terms. However, coverage limits and exclusions vary widely. Reviewing the policy details before travelling can help you understand exactly what protection is available.

Avoid Turning Holidays Into Long-Term Debt

While credit cards offer convenience, they should not become a tool for financing travel beyond your means. Carrying forward balances can quickly turn a holiday into an expensive financial commitment due to high interest charges. Before booking a trip, ensure that the cost fits comfortably within your budget. Paying your credit card bill in full and on time remains one of the most effective ways to enjoy rewards and benefits without creating financial pressure later.

Domestic Travel Can Offer Better Value

With rising airfares, currency fluctuations, and overseas travel costs, many Indian families are choosing destinations within the country. Domestic travel offers better budget control and reduces expenses linked to foreign exchange and global uncertainties. Credit card benefits such as discounts, reward redemptions, and travel offers can still add value, while stronger domestic tourism also supports local

businesses and regional economies.

Travel benefits can add meaningful value when used thoughtfully. The goal, however, should not be to spend more simply to earn rewards. Understanding your card's features, planning expenses carefully, and avoiding unnecessary debt can help you travel more comfortably while staying on track with your financial goals. Small savings and smarter choices today can make a noticeable difference to both your travel experience and long-term financial well-being.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)