Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor

The final fitment factor will be known only after the 8th CPC submits its report to the government. In the meantime, a pensioners’ body has suggested a new approach to its calculation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even as the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has begun its work, employees’ and pensioners’ groups have started pitching suggestions on the fitment factor the panel should adopt.

While the FNPO has proposed a fitment factor of 3, a 2025 report had indicated that it could fall in the range of 1.82 to 2.46.

Final Decision Awaited

The final fitment factor will be known only after the 8th CPC submits its report to the government. In the meantime, a pensioners’ body has suggested a new approach to its calculation.

The proposal has been submitted by the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) in response to the pay panel’s questionnaire.

Proposal For Hybrid Calculation Model

In its submission dated March 14, 2026, the RSCWS recommended that the 8th CPC adopt a hybrid system for calculating the fitment factor.

“The fitment factor should aim at restoring real income lost due to inflation and structural distortions. For pensioners, a uniform and adequate fitment factor must be applied to ensure meaningful enhancement in basic pension,” the body said.

It proposed combining Dr. Wallace Aykroyd’s formula, as used in the 7th CPC, with the constant relative income approach followed by the 5th CPC.

Key Factors To Be Included

The pensioners’ body suggested that the calculation should account for a broader set of consumption expenses, including:

  • Regular consumable items
  • Internet charges
  • Health insurance premiums
  • It also recommended that a family unit of four be considered while determining the fitment factor.

Response To CPC Questionnaire

The suggestions were made in response to one of the 18 questions raised by the 8th CPC, which sought views on what the fitment factor should represent.

The question highlighted that government salaries include components such as increments for service length, dearness allowance for inflation, and pay scales linked to seniority and merit.

Additional Recommendations

The RSCWS further proposed:

  • Inclusion of healthcare inflation, digital connectivity costs, and insurance premiums
  • Consideration of multiple fitment factors for different levels
  • Ensuring parity in pension revision

Reference To 7th CPC Model

The 7th CPC had based its recommendations on the Aykroyd formula, which reflects the average cost of living by factoring in price changes in a standard consumption basket, periodically reviewed by the Labour Bureau in Shimla.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed fitment factor for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)?

While the FNPO has proposed a fitment factor of 3, a 2025 report indicated a range of 1.82 to 2.46. The final decision awaits the 8th CPC's report.

What is the new approach suggested for calculating the fitment factor?

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) proposed a hybrid system. This combines Dr. Wallace Aykroyd's formula with the constant relative income approach.

What key factors should the fitment factor calculation include according to RSCWS?

The calculation should include regular consumables, internet charges, and health insurance premiums. A family unit of four should also be considered.

What additional recommendations has RSCWS made regarding the fitment factor?

RSCWS recommends including healthcare inflation, digital costs, and insurance. They also suggest considering multiple fitment factors and ensuring pension revision parity.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pensioners Personal Finance Fitment Factor 8th Pay Commission New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor
8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor
Personal Finance
Does BNPL Affect Your Credit Score? Here’s What You Need To Know
Does BNPL Affect Your Credit Score? Here’s What You Need To Know
Personal Finance
India Stock Markets Bleed: Why Smart Investors Are Still Staying Invested Amid Oil Shock, Rupee Fall
What 2008, 2020 And 2026 Stock Market Crashes Have In Common And Why It Matters Now
Personal Finance
DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1
DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget