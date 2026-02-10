Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission: Govt Launches Website, Sets March 16 Deadline

8th Pay Commission: Govt Launches Website, Sets March 16 Deadline

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government of India has formally launched the 8th Pay Commission’s official website, marking a key step in the long-awaited review of pay, allowances and pensions for central government employees and pensioners. As part of this process, the pay panel has invited suggestions and feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, including ministries, departments, serving staff, retirees and research communities. Responses will be collected via an online questionnaire hosted on the MyGov.in portal and must be submitted before  March 16, 2026. This consultative exercise aims to inform the Commission’s recommendations ahead of its final report.

Who Can Submit Feedback

The 8th Pay Commission has opened its consultation process to a wide spectrum of participants. Eligible contributors include employees of ministries and government departments, staff of Union Territories, judicial officers and court employees, members of regulatory bodies, and both serving and retired employees’ associations or unions. Pensioners, researchers, academics and interested individuals are also invited to share their views on issues such as salary structures, allowances and pension revision. The inclusive approach is designed to capture diverse perspectives from those directly affected by pay policy changes.

How To Submit Your Suggestions

All feedback must be submitted online via the MyGov portal through a structured questionnaire, which is available in both English and Hindi. Participants are required to log in or sign up using a mobile number or email address and verify with a one-time password (OTP) before completing the survey. Offline submissions, including paper responses, emails or PDFs, will not be accepted by the Commission. Responses will be treated confidentially, with individual identities kept private and data analysed on an aggregated basis.

Deadline & Next Steps

The deadline to submit suggestions to the 8th Pay Commission is March 16, 2026, giving stakeholders a limited window to participate. Once submissions close, the Commission will review the inputs as part of its broader mandate to revise pay scales, pensions and allowances for central government personnel. The 8th Pay Commission has been allotted an 18-month period to finalise its recommendations, which could have a significant impact on the financial prospects of millions of employees and pensioners.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
