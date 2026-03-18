8th Pay Commission: Early Numbers Hint At Higher Fitment Factor, Bigger Pay Revision

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Recent Dearness Allowance (DA) figures have given central government employees their first clear indication of what the fitment factor under the proposed 8th Pay Commission could look like, with early calculations suggesting it may not fall below 1.60. Although the government has not yet formally announced the new pay panel or its implementation schedule, current inflation-linked DA levels are being seen as a key benchmark for future salary revision. Employees and pensioners are closely tracking these numbers as expectations build around the next pay structure after the 7th Pay Commission cycle.

DA Signals Fitment Baseline

Dearness Allowance, which is paid to central government employees to offset inflation, has crossed the 60 per cent mark under the existing 7th Pay Commission framework. Data from the Labour Bureau shows that the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) stood at 148.2 points in December 2025, supporting another likely DA increase of about 2 per cent for the January–June 2026 period.

With cumulative DA reaching roughly 60.34 per cent, it is expected to be rounded to 60 per cent for payment purposes. Under the standard pay commission formula, the fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise basic pay. If the original basic pay is taken as 100, adding 60 per cent DA effectively raises the total to 160, translating into a fitment factor of 1.60. Experts say this mathematical benchmark makes it unlikely that the 8th Pay Commission will recommend a lower multiplier.

Chances Of Higher Fitment

While 1.60 appears to be the minimum reference point, several factors could push the final fitment factor higher. During the Covid-19 period, three DA instalments were frozen for about 18 months and were never restored later. Analysts argue that if those increases had been released on schedule, the current DA level would likely be significantly above 60 per cent, strengthening the case for a higher fitment.

There is also uncertainty over the implementation timeline. Even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed to take effect from January 1, 2026, previous commissions show that final recommendations may take one to two years to be implemented. During that period, further inflation and additional DA hikes could push cumulative DA closer to 80 or even 90 per cent.

If that happens, experts say the fitment factor could move towards 1.8 or 1.9, which would result in a larger revision in basic pay, allowances and pensions. Employee unions are already demanding a higher multiplier, arguing that salary revision must reflect both inflation and the DA losses during the pandemic period.

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