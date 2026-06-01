Gold Prices Are Soaring. Are Indians Moving Away From Jewellery?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rising gold prices are making households more selective.

Digital gold offers accessible, convenient investment options.

Younger buyers seek flexibility beyond traditional jewellery.

Gold has always been closely tied to Indian households. It represents tradition, security, and long-term savings. But rising gold prices, changing financial priorities, and easier digital access are gradually changing the way people buy and invest in gold. While jewellery continues to remain important, many consumers are now exploring digital alternatives that offer more flexibility and convenience.

Rising gold prices are changing buying behaviour



Gold prices have remained high due to inflation concerns, global uncertainty, and strong demand for safe-haven assets. As prices rise, traditional jewellery purchases are becoming more expensive for many families.

This is making households more selective about how much gold they buy. Instead of large jewellery purchases, many consumers are focusing on smaller and more planned buying decisions. Some are also prioritising investment-focused purchases over purely decorative spending during uncertain economic conditions.

Digital gold is becoming more popular



Digital gold is gaining attention because it allows consumers to invest in small amounts without purchasing physical jewellery or coins. Many platforms allow investments to begin with very small values, making gold ownership more accessible for younger and first-time investors.

Convenience is also driving this shift. Consumers can buy, sell, and track gold online without visiting physical stores. Digital gold also reduces additional costs linked to making charges, storage, and physical security. As financial services continue becoming more technology driven, gold investments are following the same trend.

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Younger buyers are prioritising flexibility



Consumer preferences are also changing across generations. Younger buyers are increasingly looking for liquidity, flexibility, and easier access while making financial decisions. This does not mean jewellery is losing cultural importance. Weddings and festive purchases still drive strong gold demand across India. However, alongside traditional buying, many consumers are also exploring digital gold, gold ETFs, and systematic gold investments as part of broader financial planning. The shift reflects a growing preference for balancing tradition with practicality.

Gold is becoming part of broader financial planning



Gold is no longer viewed only as a ceremonial purchase. Many households now consider it part of portfolio diversification and long-term financial stability, especially during periods of inflation and global uncertainty. Digital options are making it easier for consumers to invest gradually instead of making large one-time purchases. This can help improve financial discipline while maintaining exposure to an asset traditionally considered a store of value. At the same time, financial experts continue to advise against overdependence on any single asset class. Maintaining balance remains important.

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Technology is reshaping gold ownership



Technology is gradually changing how Indian consumers interact with financial products, including gold. Smaller investment sizes, digital access, and simpler transactions are encouraging more people to move beyond only physical jewellery purchases.

As economic uncertainty continues globally, consumers are increasingly focusing on affordability, convenience, and financial flexibility. The shift from jewellery-only buying towards digital gold reflects this broader change in financial behaviour.

Gold will likely continue to remain deeply connected to Indian traditions. But the way people buy and hold gold is clearly evolving. A balanced mix of tradition, technology, and practical financial planning is now shaping India’s changing gold buying habits.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)