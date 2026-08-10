India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 10 as festive buying and global markets enhanced the positive sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Monday.
  • Festive demand, global trends supported precious metals' gains.
  • Gold futures gained 0.76%; silver futures climbed 1.62%.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced sharply on Monday, supported by increased buying ahead of the festive season and positive signals from global markets. Both precious metals recorded gains of more than 1 per cent at their session highs.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose as much as 0.76 per cent, or Rs 1,162, to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982 by 12:38 pm.

The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,900, up 0.71 per cent, or Rs 1,080. During the session, it moved between a high of Rs 1,52,982 and a low of Rs 1,51,461, where it was down 0.23 per cent, or Rs 359.

Silver outperformed gold, with September futures climbing as much as 1.62 per cent, or Rs 3,755, to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221.

At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,34,893, marking a gain of 1.48 per cent, or Rs 3,427. It had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,31,660, where it was down 0.08 per cent, or Rs 194.

Market experts said the increase in jewellery and investment demand ahead of the festive season, combined with firm international market trends, has provided support to domestic gold and silver prices.

Fresh long positions in the futures market are also lending strength to the precious metals, although experts cautioned that some near-term volatility could persist.

For MCX gold, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,52,000-Rs 1,52,600, around previous highs. A decisive move above this range could take prices towards Rs 1,53,000-Rs 1,53,500. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,51,500-Rs 1,51,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,49,500.

For MCX silver, experts said a sustained move above Rs 2,34,000 could open the way for the next leg higher towards Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,35,500, near previous highs.

The immediate support level for silver is placed around Rs 2,31,800, followed by stronger support at Rs 2,31,000-Rs 2,30,500.

Investors are also tracking upcoming US economic data and movements in international markets for fresh cues on the direction of precious metals.

Also Read : 81% Of Indian Students Plan To Return After Studying Abroad: Why The US Route Is Changing

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,212

22 Karat- 13,945

18 Karat- 11,413

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,218

22 Karat- 13,950

18 Karat- 11,765

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,197 13,930 11,398
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,202 13,935 11,403
Gold Rate in Indore 15,202 13,935 11,403
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,212 13,945 11,413
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,218 13,950 11,765
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,197 13,930 11,398
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,197 13,930 11,398
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,212 13,945 11,413
Gold Rate in Salem 15,218 13,950 11,765
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,197 13,930 11,398
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,197 13,930 11,398
Gold Rate in Patna 15,202 13,935 11,403

Also Read : Share Markets Wobble On Hormuz Deal Hopes, Sensex Over 78,500, GIFT Nifty Signals Uncertainty

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the overall trend for gold and silver prices on Monday?

Gold and silver prices advanced sharply on Monday, both recording gains of over 1 per cent at their session highs. This was supported by increased buying and positive signals from global markets.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold and silver prices?

Increased buying ahead of the festive season, positive signals from global markets, and firm international market trends supported the price rise. Fresh long positions in the futures market also lent strength.

What was the last trading price for MCX gold futures?

MCX gold futures for October delivery were last trading at Rs 1,52,900, showing a gain of 0.71 per cent. It reached an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982.

What was the last trading price for MCX silver futures?

MCX silver futures were last trading at Rs 2,34,893, marking a gain of 1.48 per cent. Silver had climbed as much as 1.62 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221.

What are investors monitoring for future precious metals direction?

Investors are tracking upcoming US economic data and movements in international markets for fresh cues. Market experts also cautioned that some near-term volatility could persist.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 10 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
HDFC Bank MCLR Cut: Will Your EMI Actually Fall? Here's What Borrowers Need To Check
HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR By 5 Bps: Does This Mean Cheaper Loans For You?
Personal Finance
Income Tax Department Plans Online Route For Lower TDS: What Taxpayers Need To Know
Paying More TDS Than You Owe? This New Income Tax Rule Could Make Things Easier
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Central Government Teachers Seek OPS Return, Retirement Age Hike To 65
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Teachers Want OPS Back, Retirement Age Raised To 65
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget