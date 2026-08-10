Gold and silver prices advanced sharply on Monday, both recording gains of over 1 per cent at their session highs. This was supported by increased buying and positive signals from global markets.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 10 as festive buying and global markets enhanced the positive sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Monday.
- Festive demand, global trends supported precious metals' gains.
- Gold futures gained 0.76%; silver futures climbed 1.62%.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced sharply on Monday, supported by increased buying ahead of the festive season and positive signals from global markets. Both precious metals recorded gains of more than 1 per cent at their session highs.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose as much as 0.76 per cent, or Rs 1,162, to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982 by 12:38 pm.
The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,900, up 0.71 per cent, or Rs 1,080. During the session, it moved between a high of Rs 1,52,982 and a low of Rs 1,51,461, where it was down 0.23 per cent, or Rs 359.
Silver outperformed gold, with September futures climbing as much as 1.62 per cent, or Rs 3,755, to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221.
At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,34,893, marking a gain of 1.48 per cent, or Rs 3,427. It had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,31,660, where it was down 0.08 per cent, or Rs 194.
Market experts said the increase in jewellery and investment demand ahead of the festive season, combined with firm international market trends, has provided support to domestic gold and silver prices.
Fresh long positions in the futures market are also lending strength to the precious metals, although experts cautioned that some near-term volatility could persist.
For MCX gold, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,52,000-Rs 1,52,600, around previous highs. A decisive move above this range could take prices towards Rs 1,53,000-Rs 1,53,500. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,51,500-Rs 1,51,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,49,500.
For MCX silver, experts said a sustained move above Rs 2,34,000 could open the way for the next leg higher towards Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,35,500, near previous highs.
The immediate support level for silver is placed around Rs 2,31,800, followed by stronger support at Rs 2,31,000-Rs 2,30,500.
Investors are also tracking upcoming US economic data and movements in international markets for fresh cues on the direction of precious metals.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 10
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,212
22 Karat- 13,945
18 Karat- 11,413
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,218
22 Karat- 13,950
18 Karat- 11,765
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,197
22 Karat- 13,930
18 Karat- 11,398
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,197
22 Karat- 13,930
18 Karat- 11,398
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,197
22 Karat- 13,930
18 Karat- 11,398
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,197
22 Karat- 13,930
18 Karat- 11,398
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,197
|13,930
|11,398
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,202
|13,935
|11,403
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,202
|13,935
|11,403
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,212
|13,945
|11,413
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,218
|13,950
|11,765
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,197
|13,930
|11,398
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,197
|13,930
|11,398
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,212
|13,945
|11,413
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,218
|13,950
|11,765
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,197
|13,930
|11,398
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,197
|13,930
|11,398
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,202
|13,935
|11,403
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the overall trend for gold and silver prices on Monday?
What factors contributed to the rise in gold and silver prices?
Increased buying ahead of the festive season, positive signals from global markets, and firm international market trends supported the price rise. Fresh long positions in the futures market also lent strength.
What was the last trading price for MCX gold futures?
MCX gold futures for October delivery were last trading at Rs 1,52,900, showing a gain of 0.71 per cent. It reached an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982.
What was the last trading price for MCX silver futures?
MCX silver futures were last trading at Rs 2,34,893, marking a gain of 1.48 per cent. Silver had climbed as much as 1.62 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221.
What are investors monitoring for future precious metals direction?
Investors are tracking upcoming US economic data and movements in international markets for fresh cues. Market experts also cautioned that some near-term volatility could persist.