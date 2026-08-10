Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Monday.

Festive demand, global trends supported precious metals' gains.

Gold futures gained 0.76%; silver futures climbed 1.62%.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced sharply on Monday, supported by increased buying ahead of the festive season and positive signals from global markets. Both precious metals recorded gains of more than 1 per cent at their session highs.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose as much as 0.76 per cent, or Rs 1,162, to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982 by 12:38 pm.

The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,900, up 0.71 per cent, or Rs 1,080. During the session, it moved between a high of Rs 1,52,982 and a low of Rs 1,51,461, where it was down 0.23 per cent, or Rs 359.

Silver outperformed gold, with September futures climbing as much as 1.62 per cent, or Rs 3,755, to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221.

At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,34,893, marking a gain of 1.48 per cent, or Rs 3,427. It had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,31,660, where it was down 0.08 per cent, or Rs 194.

Market experts said the increase in jewellery and investment demand ahead of the festive season, combined with firm international market trends, has provided support to domestic gold and silver prices.

Fresh long positions in the futures market are also lending strength to the precious metals, although experts cautioned that some near-term volatility could persist.

For MCX gold, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,52,000-Rs 1,52,600, around previous highs. A decisive move above this range could take prices towards Rs 1,53,000-Rs 1,53,500. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,51,500-Rs 1,51,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,49,500.

For MCX silver, experts said a sustained move above Rs 2,34,000 could open the way for the next leg higher towards Rs 2,35,000-Rs 2,35,500, near previous highs.

The immediate support level for silver is placed around Rs 2,31,800, followed by stronger support at Rs 2,31,000-Rs 2,30,500.

Investors are also tracking upcoming US economic data and movements in international markets for fresh cues on the direction of precious metals.

Also Read : 81% Of Indian Students Plan To Return After Studying Abroad: Why The US Route Is Changing

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,212

22 Karat- 13,945

18 Karat- 11,413

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,218

22 Karat- 13,950

18 Karat- 11,765

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,197

22 Karat- 13,930

18 Karat- 11,398

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities