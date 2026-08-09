Bank Holidays August 10-16: Banks To Be Closed On These Dates, Check State-Wise List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks face regional, Independence Day, and Sunday closures this week.

Manipur banks close August 13; nationwide holiday August 15.

Digital banking remains functional; plan in-person visits accordingly.

If you have a bank visit planned this week, a quick check of the holiday calendar could save you an unnecessary trip. From August 10 to August 16, bank branches will have closures linked to a regional holiday as well as Independence Day and the regular Sunday break.

For customers of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and other lenders, the key point is that bank holidays are not always uniform across India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar includes both nationwide closures and holidays applicable only to particular states or cities.

That distinction matters if you need to visit a branch for work that cannot be completed digitally, such as document verification, locker access or certain customer service requests.

Bank Holiday This Week: August 13 And August 15

The first scheduled closure this week falls on Thursday, August 13, when bank branches in Manipur will remain closed for Patriot's Day.

The occasion honours the soldiers and leaders who sacrificed their lives during the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

The next major closure is on Saturday, August 15, when banks across India will remain closed for Independence Day. The date also marks Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

The week will then end with the regular Sunday holiday on August 16, when bank branches across the country will remain closed.

For customers in states other than Manipur, the August 13 closure does not apply. However, August 15 is a nationwide bank holiday.

How Many Days Will Banks Be Open This Week?

For customers planning their finances around the week's schedule, bank branches are expected to be available on the working days between these closures.

The RBI's calendar also highlights the importance of checking the local schedule rather than assuming that every listed holiday applies nationwide. State-specific holidays can leave branches open in one part of the country while closing them elsewhere.

This is particularly relevant for customers who have time-sensitive branch work, as digital banking cannot replace every in-person service.

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August Has More Bank Holidays Ahead

The August holiday calendar remains busy beyond this week.

According to the RBI calendar, banks in Tripura will observe a holiday on August 19 for the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

The fourth Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, will bring the next nationwide weekend closures.

Several regional and religious holidays follow later in the month. On August 25, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will observe Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).

On August 26, bank branches in several cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kochi and Srinagar, among others, will be closed for Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam.

Another set of regional closures is scheduled for August 28 for Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi and other listed observances.

The month will conclude with another nationwide Sunday closure on August 30.

Digital Banking Keeps Working

A bank holiday does not mean banking activity comes to a complete halt.

Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs and card transactions remain available to customers, allowing routine financial activities to continue even when branches are shut.

Customers can use digital channels for fund transfers, balance checks, bill payments and other services offered online.

However, where a transaction or request specifically requires a physical branch, customers will need to plan around the applicable holiday.

Customers planning locker operations, KYC updates, document verification, issuance of certain banking instruments or specialised assistance should factor the holiday calendar into their plans.

For someone working around a payment deadline, a planned cash deposit or another branch-dependent task, leaving the visit until the last working day could create avoidable delays.

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