Saving For Emergencies? This Simple 3-6-9 Rule Can Help Calculate Your Ideal Corpus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emergency funds protect finances from unexpected expenses, ensuring stability.

Individuals need 3-12 months' expenses depending on stability, dependents.

Calculate based on monthly expenses; build with regular contributions.

Building an emergency fund is one of the most important steps in financial planning as it helps individuals deal with unexpected expenses without disrupting their long-term investments or savings. Medical emergencies, job loss, vehicle repairs or other unforeseen expenses can put pressure on finances, making a dedicated emergency corpus essential.

A simple guideline to determine the ideal emergency fund is the 3-6-9 rule. Under this rule, individuals with a stable salary and no dependents should maintain savings equal to at least three months of essential expenses.

Those with a stable income but financial dependents should target six months' worth of expenses. Individuals with irregular income, such as freelancers or contract workers, should aim for nine months of expenses, while those with irregular income and dependents are advised to maintain a 12-month emergency fund.

The amount required can be calculated by first listing all essential monthly expenses, including groceries, utility bills, rent or home loan EMIs, insurance premiums, school fees, transportation costs, internet bills and other unavoidable payments. Multiply the total monthly expenses by three, six, nine or 12 months, depending on your financial situation. For instance, if monthly expenses are Rs 25,000, a six-month emergency fund would be Rs 1.5 lakh.

Financial experts suggest reviewing monthly expenses periodically, as changes in income, loans or lifestyle can alter the required emergency corpus. Individuals can start with a smaller target and gradually build the fund through regular monthly contributions. Automating transfers through SIPs, fixed deposits or dedicated savings accounts can help maintain consistency.

Additional income such as Bonuses, Tax refunds or freelance earnings can also be directed towards the emergency fund until the target is achieved. Experts also recommend avoiding high-risk investments such as equities or Penny Stocks for emergency savings because their value can fluctuate significantly. Instead, the corpus should be invested in low-risk and easily accessible instruments.

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Around 30 to 40 per cent of the emergency fund can be kept in savings accounts, sweep-in fixed deposits or auto-sweep accounts for immediate access, while the remaining 60 to 70 per cent may be invested in liquid or overnight Mutual Funds that offer relatively better returns while maintaining liquidity.

The 3-6-9 rule serves as a practical framework rather than a fixed formula. The ideal emergency fund should be based on an individual's financial responsibilities, income stability and monthly expenses, with regular reviews ensuring that the corpus remains adequate as circumstances change.