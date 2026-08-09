Saving For Emergencies? This Simple 3-6-9 Rule Can Help Calculate Your Ideal Corpus

It helps individuals manage unexpected expenses like medical emergencies or job loss without impacting long-term investments. A dedicated corpus provides a financial safety net during unforeseen circumstances.
Emergency Fund: How Much Money Should You Save? Check The 3-6-9 Rule
How much should you keep aside for emergencies? The 3-6-9 rule suggests saving three to 12 months of essential expenses depending on your income and financial responsibilities.
- Emergency funds protect finances from unexpected expenses, ensuring stability.
- Individuals need 3-12 months' expenses depending on stability, dependents.
- Calculate based on monthly expenses; build with regular contributions.
Building an emergency fund is one of the most important steps in financial planning as it helps individuals deal with unexpected expenses without disrupting their long-term investments or savings. Medical emergencies, job loss, vehicle repairs or other unforeseen expenses can put pressure on finances, making a dedicated emergency corpus essential.
A simple guideline to determine the ideal emergency fund is the 3-6-9 rule. Under this rule, individuals with a stable salary and no dependents should maintain savings equal to at least three months of essential expenses.
Those with a stable income but financial dependents should target six months' worth of expenses. Individuals with irregular income, such as freelancers or contract workers, should aim for nine months of expenses, while those with irregular income and dependents are advised to maintain a 12-month emergency fund.
The amount required can be calculated by first listing all essential monthly expenses, including groceries, utility bills, rent or home loan EMIs, insurance premiums, school fees, transportation costs, internet bills and other unavoidable payments. Multiply the total monthly expenses by three, six, nine or 12 months, depending on your financial situation. For instance, if monthly expenses are Rs 25,000, a six-month emergency fund would be Rs 1.5 lakh.
Financial experts suggest reviewing monthly expenses periodically, as changes in income, loans or lifestyle can alter the required emergency corpus. Individuals can start with a smaller target and gradually build the fund through regular monthly contributions. Automating transfers through SIPs, fixed deposits or dedicated savings accounts can help maintain consistency.
Additional income such as Bonuses, Tax refunds or freelance earnings can also be directed towards the emergency fund until the target is achieved. Experts also recommend avoiding high-risk investments such as equities or Penny Stocks for emergency savings because their value can fluctuate significantly. Instead, the corpus should be invested in low-risk and easily accessible instruments.
Also Read : Smart Borrowing Guide: How To Manage EMIs, Credit Cards And Loans Responsibly
Around 30 to 40 per cent of the emergency fund can be kept in savings accounts, sweep-in fixed deposits or auto-sweep accounts for immediate access, while the remaining 60 to 70 per cent may be invested in liquid or overnight Mutual Funds that offer relatively better returns while maintaining liquidity.
The 3-6-9 rule serves as a practical framework rather than a fixed formula. The ideal emergency fund should be based on an individual's financial responsibilities, income stability and monthly expenses, with regular reviews ensuring that the corpus remains adequate as circumstances change.
(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is an emergency fund important?
What is the 3-6-9 rule for emergency funds?
This rule is a guideline for determining the ideal emergency fund size based on income stability and dependents. It suggests saving 3, 6, 9, or 12 months of essential expenses accordingly.
How do I calculate my emergency fund target?
First, list all essential monthly expenses including groceries, rent, and utilities. Then, multiply this total by the number of months recommended for your specific financial situation (3, 6, 9, or 12).
Where should I invest my emergency fund?
Avoid high-risk investments such as equities. Keep 30-40% in savings accounts or sweep-in fixed deposits for immediate access. Invest the remaining 60-70% in low-risk, accessible instruments like liquid or overnight Mutual Funds.