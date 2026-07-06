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English NewsBusinessOil Prices Drop Again. OPEC+ And Hormuz Recovery Are Changing The Market

Oil Prices Drop Again. OPEC+ And Hormuz Recovery Are Changing The Market

The latest move by OPEC+ signals a gradual shift from supply restraint to market share, with additional crude expected to enter global markets over the coming months.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global crude prices dropped on increased supply expectations.
  • OPEC+ will raise production targets for August.
  • Strait of Hormuz exports recovered, boosting global supplies.

Global crude oil prices edged lower on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to raise production targets for August, while improving crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz added to expectations of stronger global supplies.

International benchmark Brent crude fell 0.76 per cent, or 55 cents, to trade at $71.55 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined by nearly 1 per cent, slipping 68 cents to trade below the $69-per-barrel mark.

OPEC+ Moves Ahead With Production Increase

The latest decline followed OPEC+'s decision to increase production targets from August as the alliance continues to reverse the voluntary output cuts introduced in 2023 to support oil prices, reported IANS.

Under the proposed plan, the combined production target of seven major producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will be raised by 188,000 barrels per day.

If implemented, the increase will lift cumulative production quota additions since OPEC+ began rolling back its supply curbs to around 940,000 barrels per day, equivalent to nearly 1 per cent of global oil demand, the report said.

Also Read : Smart Spending Is The New Luxury: How Indians Are Rethinking Money

Hormuz Export Recovery Improves Supply Outlook

Oil prices also came under pressure as crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz continued to recover, signalling that supplies from major Gulf producers are gradually returning to normal.

According to the report, exports have picked up following the easing of geopolitical tensions after the interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have already restored oil exports to levels close to those seen before the conflict, increasing the volume of crude available in the global market.

Asian Markets See Higher Availability of Crude

The return of additional supplies has created a surplus in several Asian markets, reversing the sharp price rally witnessed during the recent conflict in West Asia.

The increase in supply has also raised the prospect of stronger competition among OPEC producers as they seek to protect or expand their market share, the report noted.

One More Phase of Output Rollback Expected

The August production increase is expected to be the second-last stage of unwinding the production cuts announced by OPEC+ in 2023. The alliance is likely to implement one final production increase in September, which would complete the rollback of the voluntary supply curbs introduced to support crude prices.

Also Read : India Auto Sales Hit Best-Ever June Record: EVs, SUVs, And Rural Demand Drive Growth

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global crude oil prices fall on Monday?

Global crude oil prices fell due to OPEC+ agreeing to raise production targets for August and improved crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz. These factors signaled stronger global supplies.

What was OPEC+'s recent decision regarding oil production?

OPEC+ decided to increase production targets starting in August. This action aims to reverse the voluntary output cuts introduced in 2023 to support oil prices.

How much will OPEC+ increase production in August?

The combined production target of seven major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, will be raised by 188,000 barrels per day starting in August. This contributes to a cumulative increase of 940,000 barrels per day.

What is the significance of the recovery in exports through the Strait of Hormuz?

The recovery signals that crude supplies from major Gulf producers are gradually returning to normal. This improved outlook on supply also contributed to lower oil prices.

When will OPEC+ complete its production cut rollback?

The August production increase is the second-last stage. OPEC+ is expected to implement one final production increase in September, completing the rollback of voluntary supply curbs.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices OPEC Oil Prices Today Opec Output Hormuz Crude Falls Hormuz Opens Oil Prices Fall 1%
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