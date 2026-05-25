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HomeBusinessCrude Prices Fall Nearly 15% From Peak As Iran Tension Fears Cool

Crude Prices Fall Nearly 15% From Peak As Iran Tension Fears Cool

Oil prices slipped sharply today, with Brent crude falling below the key $100-per-barrel mark, after signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations eased fears of prolonged supply disruptions in West Asia

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Crude oil prices dropped significantly, reaching two-week lows.
  • US-Iran negotiations progress eased fears of supply disruptions.
  • Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel, WTI to $90.33.

Global crude oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels in two weeks on Monday amid optimism over a possible breakthrough in negotiations between the US and Iran, easing fears of prolonged supply disruptions in West Asia.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 6 per cent to trade below the $100-per-barrel mark. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined more than 6 per cent to $90.33 during early trade. Both benchmarks touched their weakest levels since early May.

Brent crude had jumped to a peak of $115 per barrel earlier this month as markets priced in supply risks and tightening global inventories. From May 4 to May 25, the benchmark declined by nearly 15 per cent.

The decline in oil prices came after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and Tehran had made significant progress towards a possible peace understanding aimed at easing tensions in the region and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices had surged sharply in recent months after tensions escalated between the US, Israel and Iran.

In addition, Trump said Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" an understanding on a peace deal that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, uncertainty around the negotiations continues to persist. Trump said several critical issues still remain unresolved and indicated that the US was not rushing to finalise an agreement.

Also Read : Fuel Price Hike, Gold Imports, And Fertiliser Costs: Sitharaman Breaks Down India’s Challenges

Analysts noted that crude prices have slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark on expectations of a possible US-Iran deal, which, if sustained, could emerge as a turning point for global markets.

Additionally, leading global brokerages warned that the oil market remains vulnerable if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue for an extended period.

The Strait of Hormuz -- one of the world’s most strategically important energy routes -- previously carried around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the conflict disrupted supplies earlier this year.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global crude oil prices fall recently?

Global crude oil prices tumbled due to optimism over potential progress in US-Iran negotiations, easing fears of supply disruptions.

What were the recent price drops for Brent and WTI crude?

Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel, and US WTI crude declined to $90.33, marking their lowest levels in two weeks.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in relation to oil prices?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy route. Potential reopening due to US-Iran understanding could impact global oil prices.

Are the US-Iran negotiations fully resolved?

No, while progress has been made, several critical issues remain unresolved, and the US is not rushing to finalize an agreement.

Published at : 25 May 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Oil Prices Today Oil Price Today US Iran Tensions
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