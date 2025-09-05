Why Shares Bought Between Sept 4 To 8 Will Reflect In Demat Only On Sept 9

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessWhy Shares Bought Between Sept 4 To 8 Will Reflect In Demat Only On Sept 9

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Settlements in the equity market will face delays over the next few days due to consecutive holidays in Maharashtra, impacting the usual trading cycle. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed on September 4 that both September 5 (Friday) and September 8 (Monday) would be treated as settlement holidays.

Why the Changes?

Initially, September 5 was declared a settlement holiday for Eid-e-Milad. However, following a revision by the Maharashtra government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shifted the official public holiday for Mumbai city and suburban districts to September 8. As a result, while exchanges such as NSE and BSE will continue operations on Monday, depositories including NSDL and CDSL will remain shut.

This adjustment means that transactions carried out between September 4 and September 8 will only be reflected in demat accounts at the end of the trading day on September 9. Similarly, fund payouts will also be processed only after settlements resume.

Impact on Investors

For shareholders and traders, this translates into a short-term delay in seeing bought shares credited into their accounts. The delay will also affect fund settlements, with no payouts being released on the designated holidays. Such disruptions, though temporary, require investors to plan transactions carefully around these dates.

Market participants should also note that auction markets and currency derivatives will remain closed on settlement holidays. Additionally, there will be no transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 8 due to the RBI holiday.

Holiday Variations Across Maharashtra

The revised holiday schedule applies specifically to Mumbai city and suburban districts, where government offices will remain open on September 5 and closed on September 8 instead. However, in other parts of Maharashtra, September 5 will continue to be observed as the holiday for Eid-e-Milad as previously declared.

This dual arrangement means market participants operating across different regions should remain mindful of the variation in settlement and banking schedules.

While trading on exchanges remains uninterrupted, the back-to-back settlement holidays will cause a lag in crediting securities and processing funds. Investors are advised to factor in these delays when planning buy and sell positions. With September 9 marking the resumption of normal settlement activity, market participants should expect a concentration of trade clearances on that day.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
