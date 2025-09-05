Bank Holiday Alert! Banks Closed In Multiple Cities Today, Check RBI Holiday Calendar

Banks across multiple Indian cities will remain closed today in observance of Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) and Thiruvonam, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) state-wise holiday schedule.

However, Mumbai’s closure has been shifted from today to Monday, September 8, following a decision by the Muslim community to hold the Milad procession on that date. The RBI confirmed the adjustment in a notice issued on September 3.

Why Banks Are Shut

Bank holidays are designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs cheques, promissory notes, and other such transactions. On these days, financial institutions are not permitted to process such instruments. While physical branches remain closed, customers continue to have access to digital platforms for routine transactions.

Milad-un-Nabi, or Eid-e-Milad, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, regarded as the founder of Islam. Sunnis mark the occasion on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, while Shi’a communities observe it on the 17th. Thiruvonam, on the other hand, is the concluding and most significant day of Kerala’s Onam festivities.

Today’s bank holiday will be observed in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar and Vijayawada.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

The RBI calendar shows that more holidays are lined up this month. On September 6, banks in Gangtok will remain shut for Milad-un-Nabi. In Mumbai, branches will observe a holiday on September 8 for the same festival. Jammu and Srinagar banks will close on September 12 for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

Further ahead, Jaipur will mark Navratra Sthapna on September 22, while Jammu and Srinagar will close again on September 23 for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. Durga Puja will bring holidays across several eastern cities towards the end of the month, including Agartala, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Ranchi on September 29 and 30.

Online Banking Services Remain Active

Even on official bank holidays, digital banking services remain fully operational. Customers can carry out transactions using the internet and mobile banking platforms, UPI, and ATMs. Facilities such as NEFT, RTGS, demand drafts, chequebook requests, and standing instructions are also accessible online. Credit and debit card services remain uninterrupted, ensuring individuals can continue with essential financial activities.

With September featuring a string of religious and regional observances, customers are advised to check the RBI’s official list of holidays to plan in-person banking needs accordingly.