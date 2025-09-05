Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (September 5): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 5): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,880 in Delhi, Rs 9,865 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,870 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a small fraction of the total supply. Since international bullion trade is settled in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impact gold prices within the country. Alongside this, retail prices are further shaped by customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies.

Gold holds a significance in India that extends well beyond its financial worth. It is embedded in tradition as a marker of prosperity and is widely trusted as a safeguard for wealth. The metal is also viewed as a reliable shield against inflation and economic uncertainty. Yet, domestic prices are far from immune to global influences. Shifts in global bond yields, policy moves by major central banks, and broader investor sentiment all play a role in shaping local prices, ensuring that Indian markets remain closely tied to international bullion trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,777 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,767 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,767 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,777 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget