Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a small fraction of the total supply. Since international bullion trade is settled in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impact gold prices within the country. Alongside this, retail prices are further shaped by customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies.

Gold holds a significance in India that extends well beyond its financial worth. It is embedded in tradition as a marker of prosperity and is widely trusted as a safeguard for wealth. The metal is also viewed as a reliable shield against inflation and economic uncertainty. Yet, domestic prices are far from immune to global influences. Shifts in global bond yields, policy moves by major central banks, and broader investor sentiment all play a role in shaping local prices, ensuring that Indian markets remain closely tied to international bullion trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,777 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,767 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,762 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,767 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,777 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).