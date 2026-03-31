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HomeBusinessNew PAN Rules From April 1: All You Need To Know Before Applying

New PAN Rules From April 1: All You Need To Know Before Applying

PAN rules change from April 1 with stricter application norms and revised thresholds for transactions, impacting how it is obtained and used.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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Several key changes related to the Permanent Account Number (PAN) will come into effect from April 1, 2026, impacting both the application process and its use in financial transactions. The revised rules aim to improve compliance while easing certain thresholds for everyday transactions. However, applicants will now face stricter documentation requirements. These updates are expected to affect individuals, businesses and financial institutions alike, making it important for users to understand the new norms to avoid delays or disruptions in financial activities.

Application Rules Tighten

From April 1, Aadhaar alone will no longer be sufficient for applying for a PAN. Applicants will need to submit additional documents to verify identity and date of birth.

Accepted documents include a birth certificate, voter ID, Class 10 certificate, passport, driving licence or a magistrate-issued affidavit. Authorities have also made it mandatory for the name on the PAN card to exactly match Aadhaar details, reducing discrepancies in records.

Applicants must also use revised category-based forms. Form 93 will apply to individuals, Form 94 to companies, Form 95 to foreign individuals and Form 96 to foreign entities.

Usage Norms Revised

The new rules also change when PAN is required for financial transactions.

  1. Deposits and Withdrawals: PAN will be needed only if total transactions exceed Rs 10 lakh in a financial year, replacing the current daily threshold of Rs 50,000.
  2. Vehicle Purchases: PAN will be mandatory only for vehicles priced above Rs 5 lakh.
  3. Insurance Policies: PAN must now be provided at the start of every policy, regardless of premium amount.
  4. Property Deals: The threshold for mandatory PAN disclosure will increase from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
  5. High-Value Bills: For payments at hotels, restaurants or events, PAN will now be required only above Rs 1 lakh, up from Rs 50,000.
    What Applicants Should Do

Applicants are advised to verify Aadhaar details in advance to ensure consistency. Keeping documents such as passport, voter ID or birth certificate ready will help avoid delays.

Using the correct application form and ensuring accurate personal details will be essential under the revised system, as authorities tighten verification while simplifying transaction-related thresholds.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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PAN Card PAN Card Rules Change How To Apply For Pan Card New PAN Card Rules
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