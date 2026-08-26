Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India consistently transformed past economic challenges into adaptive growth.

IT shifted to advanced services, manufacturing sees focused growth.

Addressing structural gaps, India boosts innovation and domestic capability.

Why revisit the old warnings? India is again being viewed through a catalogue of structural anxieties: a weakening middle class, AI threatening IT services, manufacturing stuck below ambition, limited value addition in electronics and persistently low R&D. Each concern is real. But concern is not destiny. Over three decades, India has been described as fiscally unsustainable, hostage to the monsoon, trapped in low-value outsourcing and incapable of competitive manufacturing.

These diagnoses identified genuine weaknesses but underestimated the economy’s capacity to adapt. Problems do not solve themselves; equally, a present weakness is not automatically a permanent ceiling. Yesterday’s structural crises became adjustment points In 2001-02, the combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states was about 6.2 per cent of GDP. In 2013, a record current-account deficit of 4.8 per cent, persistent inflation and volatile capital flows triggered a rupee crisis.

Yet fiscal rules, Tax reform, inflation targeting, exchange-rate adjustment and reserve accumulation followed. By FY2025-26, the current-account deficit was around 0.6 per cent, the Union fiscal deficit 4.4 per cent, and reserves close to USD 693 billion. Vulnerability remains, especially to oil and global capital, but it no longer has the same scale or transmission.

The 2002 drought pulled growth down to 4.3 per cent. Agriculture still matters enormously, but diversification now absorbs more of the aggregate shock. From labour arbitrage to technology leverage A related warning held that India’s advantage would disappear as wages rose. Yet higher wages are also an intended outcome of development. The relevant question is whether productivity, skills, infrastructure and organisational capability rise alongside them.

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Technology companies responded through automation, a different delivery mix, smaller-city expansion, overseas centres and more sophisticated assignments. If labour arbitrage had been the only advantage, decline should have followed. Instead, Indian firms moved into cloud, consulting, cybersecurity, engineering, analytics and digital transformation, while global capability centres took on core product and corporate functions. The industry is approaching USD 315 billion in revenue and six million employees.

AI will reduce repetitive work, disrupt entry-level hiring and weaken the link between revenue and headcount. But it may also force the next upgrade, from selling hours to selling productivity, platforms and outcomes. Rising wages make skills and productivity the new basis of competitiveness.

Manufacturing: Incomplete, not motionless Manufacturing’s GDP share remains weak, and constraints in scale, logistics, skills, finance and regulation are substantial. Yet movement below the aggregate ratio is significant.

Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, electronics production rose from roughly Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore, exports from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, and mobile-phone production from Rs 18,000 crore to about Rs 5.45 lakh crore. The criticism remains valid: electronics value addition is only around 15-20 per cent, and India depends heavily on imported Semiconductors, displays, camera modules, capital equipment and sophisticated components. Assembly becomes developmental only if it creates suppliers, tooling, engineering and design.

The execution test is progressive localisation, not the gross value of devices assembled. A similar capability-building pattern is visible in Defence and aerospace. Defence production has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore annually and exports have risen from under Rs 1,000 crore a decade earlier to more than Rs 21,000 crore. Private firms and MSMEs now participate in aircraft structures, avionics, maintenance, drones, satellites and global aerospace supply chains. The transition is incomplete, but the journey is also not completed.

Consumption, R&D and the sequencing of capital Claims that the middle class has peaked reflect real pressure from food inflation, weak wages and high housing and education costs. But private-consumption growth recovered from about 5.6 per cent to 7.2 per cent in FY2024-25. The more useful question is whether future consumption is supported by productive employment and upward mobility rather than leverage or spending concentrated among affluent households. Yet the ratio also reflects how a capital-scarce economy has prioritised its development needs.

A very large labour force must first be absorbed into stable, income-generating activity; infrastructure, housing, logistics and basic industrial capacity compete for the same pool of savings as frontier research. Low R&D is therefore partly a failure of innovation institutions and partly a sequencing problem in capital allocation.

This framing matters. Employment without upgrading can trap the economy in low productivity; frontier research without broad income creation can remain concentrated and fiscally dependent. The policy task is to build mass employment and innovation capacity together, while allowing their relative weights to evolve as incomes and savings deepen. There are signs of movement.

Patent applications crossed 1,10,000 in FY2024-25, with domestic applicants accounting for about 62 per cent. A Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation fund is intended to provide patient capital for deep technology. These measures do not close the gap; they indicate that the allocation problem is increasingly recognised. A longer view India has not succeeded because past concerns were imaginary. It succeeded when those concerns changed behaviour.

Fiscal stress produced consolidation. External vulnerability produced reserve accumulation and closer attention to the current account. Wage inflation pushed technology companies towards automation and higher-value work. Import dependence triggered efforts to create domestic capacity. The pandemic exposed weaknesses in health, logistics and digital access but accelerated formalisation and digital delivery. Not every challenge will produce a successful response.

Manufacturing depth, employment quality, education, female labour-force participation and R&D require far more progress. Nor should every unfavourable data point be labelled cyclical. The opposite analytical error is equally serious: treating every slowdown or transitional disruption as proof of permanent structural failure. Structural change is rarely visible in a straight line. An economy moving from agriculture to services, informality to formalisation, labour arbitrage to technology leverage and assembly to component manufacturing will display tensions between old and new models.

The relevant test is whether investment, productivity, skills and institutional capacity are moving in the direction required to overcome the constraint. For investors and policymakers, that argues for a long horizon without complacency. The central question is not whether India faces structural constraints; it plainly does. It is whether the economy continues to convert those constraints into incentives for adaptation, productive employment and new sources of growth.