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English NewsBusinessPrestige Group shelves plans to launch IPO of its hospitality arm

Prestige Group shelves plans to launch IPO of its hospitality arm

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Realty firm Prestige Estates on Friday said it has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market condition.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Realty firm Prestige Estates on Friday said it has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market conditions.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited's subsidiary firm, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited (PHVL), had filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 24, 2025.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that the board of directors of PHVL has decided to "withdraw the DRHP on account of strategic considerations and uncertain market conditions".

The PHVL may consider filing a fresh DRHP with the SEBI in the future for an IPO of its equity shares subject to suitable market conditions, receipt of requisite approvals and other consideration.

In August, Prestige Estates had said Canada-based investment firm CPPIB will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in its hospitality arm.

Prestige Estates Projects had informed that a sub-committee of its board had approved the execution of a binding framework agreement among the company, CPP Investment Board Private Holdings Inc. (CPPIB) and Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited.

After the agreement, CPPIB proposes to invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in PHVL through multiple tranches, it had said.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real-estate developers in the country. PTI MJH RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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Latest News Business News 26 September 2026
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