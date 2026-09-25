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English NewsBusinessStock Markets Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance and HCLTech.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices rose sharply on Friday as the Sensex gained over 300 points to close at 73,881 and the Nifty increased more than 77 points to settle at 23,140 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance and HCLTech. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Adani Ports, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Eternal. 

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.44 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 50 declined 0.25 per cent as volatility fell sharply. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.95 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index fell 0.88 per cent.

Several negative developments converged to unsettle the domestic equity markets on Thursday, with rising US bond yields, elevated crude prices and concerns over IRDA’s proposals on insurance commissions weighing on investor sentiment.

The Nifty plunged 383 points during Thursday’s session, while the Sensex also suffered a sharp decline.

“Sometimes many negative news come together to spook the markets. This was what happened yesterday when rising US bond yields, spiking crude and concerns over IRDA’s proposals on insurance commissions spooked the Nifty by 383 points. Even though crude has cooled off a bit, Brent remains high at USD 106,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

US Bond Yields Remain A Headwind

Vijayakumar said the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering around 5.2 per cent continues to pose a significant challenge for equity markets globally.

“The US 10-year yield hovering around 5.2 per cent continues to be a strong headwind for equity markets globally and for India elevated crude would remain a big challenge if it remains high for too long,” he added.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR: Banks To Monitor Merchants, Consumers Won’t Bear The Charge

Asian Markets Mixed

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. The Nikkei 225 index quoted in positive territory, while the Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

FIIs Sell Over Rs 5,000 Crore

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market. They offloaded equities worth Rs 5,027.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower

On Thursday, the Sensex tanked 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 73,580.54.

The Nifty dropped 383.70 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 23,063.10.

ALSO READ: No UPI Transactions On October 2: Traders To Cover QR Codes In Black; Here's Why

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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