Gold futures climbed due to market participants building fresh positions. This rise was supported by firm demand in the spot market.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 26): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 26, amid soaring demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices increased across India on Wednesday.
- Domestic gold futures rose due to fresh market positions.
- Firm spot demand also supported rising domestic gold rates.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold gaining in futures trade as market participants built fresh positions amid firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery rose Rs 115, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 1,62,997 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 674 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.
In international trade, however, gold futures declined 0.30 per cent to $4,643.42 per ounce in New York.
The movement in domestic precious metals came as traders increased their positions, lending support to gold prices during Wednesday's session.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 26
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,390
22 Karat- 15,025
18 Karat- 12,296
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,375
22 Karat- 15,010
18 Karat- 12,780
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,375
22 Karat- 15,010
18 Karat- 12,281
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,375
22 Karat- 15,010
18 Karat- 12,281
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,375
22 Karat- 15,010
18 Karat- 12,281
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,375
22 Karat- 15,010
18 Karat- 12,281
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,375
|15,010
|12,281
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,380
|15,015
|12,286
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,380
|15,015
|12,286
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,390
|15,025
|12,296
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,375
|15,010
|12,780
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,375
|15,010
|12,281
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,375
|15,010
|12,281
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,390
|15,025
|12,296
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,375
|15,010
|12,780
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,375
|15,010
|12,281
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,375
|15,010
|12,281
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,380
|15,015
|12,286
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 26
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold futures climb on Wednesday's MCX trade?
What was the international trend for gold futures?
In international trade, gold futures declined by 0.30 percent. The price dropped to $4,643.42 per ounce in New York.
What was the price of 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi on August 26?
On August 26, the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi was 16,390 per gram. This is based on the rates provided in the article.
What was the silver price in Chennai on August 26?
On August 26, the silver price in Chennai was Rs 265 per gram. For a kilogram, the price stood at Rs 265,000.