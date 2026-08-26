Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices increased across India on Wednesday.

Domestic gold futures rose due to fresh market positions.

Firm spot demand also supported rising domestic gold rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold gaining in futures trade as market participants built fresh positions amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery rose Rs 115, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 1,62,997 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 674 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

In international trade, however, gold futures declined 0.30 per cent to $4,643.42 per ounce in New York.

The movement in domestic precious metals came as traders increased their positions, lending support to gold prices during Wednesday's session.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 26

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,390

22 Karat- 15,025

18 Karat- 12,296

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,780

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities