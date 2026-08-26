India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 26): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 26): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 26, amid soaring demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices increased across India on Wednesday.
  • Domestic gold futures rose due to fresh market positions.
  • Firm spot demand also supported rising domestic gold rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices climbed on Wednesday, with gold gaining in futures trade as market participants built fresh positions amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery rose Rs 115, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 1,62,997 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 674 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by market participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

In international trade, however, gold futures declined 0.30 per cent to $4,643.42 per ounce in New York.

The movement in domestic precious metals came as traders increased their positions, lending support to gold prices during Wednesday's session.

Also Read : Onion Price Hike: Govt To Sell Onions At Rs 35/kg In Delhi As Kanda Express Brings 800 Tonnes

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 26

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,390

22 Karat- 15,025

18 Karat- 12,296

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,780

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,375

22 Karat- 15,010

18 Karat- 12,281

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,375 15,010 12,281
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,380 15,015 12,286
Gold Rate in Indore 16,380 15,015 12,286
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,390 15,025 12,296
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,375 15,010 12,780
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,375 15,010 12,281
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,375 15,010 12,281
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,390 15,025 12,296
Gold Rate in Salem 16,375 15,010 12,780
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,375 15,010 12,281
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,375 15,010 12,281
Gold Rate in Patna 16,380 15,015 12,286

Also read : Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Rises 2.5%, But Cargo Crossings Fall 27%: What's Behind The Gap?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold futures climb on Wednesday's MCX trade?

Gold futures climbed due to market participants building fresh positions. This rise was supported by firm demand in the spot market.

What was the international trend for gold futures?

In international trade, gold futures declined by 0.30 percent. The price dropped to $4,643.42 per ounce in New York.

What was the price of 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi on August 26?

On August 26, the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi was 16,390 per gram. This is based on the rates provided in the article.

What was the silver price in Chennai on August 26?

On August 26, the silver price in Chennai was Rs 265 per gram. For a kilogram, the price stood at Rs 265,000.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 26 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 26): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 26): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 24): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 24): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
EMI Warning: Why ‘Affordable’ Monthly Payments May Cost You More Than You Think
Multiple EMIs? How Small Monthly Payments Can Become A Big Financial Burden
Personal Finance
Planning Retirement At 60? Here Are 6 Ways To Protect Your Finances
Planning Retirement At 60? Here Are 6 Ways To Protect Your Finances
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget