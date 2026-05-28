India-US Trade Talks Resume June 1 As Both Sides Push For Interim Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, US resume trade talks June 1-4 in New Delhi.

Discussions aim to finalize interim pact, explore broader BTA.

Negotiations cover market access, tariffs, investment, and security.

India and the United States are set to resume high-level trade negotiations in New Delhi next week, with officials aiming to finalise details of an interim trade pact while simultaneously pushing forward discussions for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The upcoming round of talks, scheduled from June 1 to 4, comes at a crucial time for both economies as they attempt to recalibrate trade ties amid shifting tariff policies, global supply chain concerns and growing strategic cooperation.

What Will Be Discussed?

According to a statement from India’s Department of Commerce, the negotiations will cover a wide range of issues including market access, non-tariff barriers, customs procedures, trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment.

The US delegation will be led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, who is the chief negotiator for the proposed agreement with India, reported The Financial Express.

India’s side will be headed by Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce.

The meetings are expected to build on discussions held earlier in Washington between April 21 and 23, which marked the first in-person engagement aimed at finalising the interim trade arrangement.

‘Historic’ Deal in the Making?

The latest talks come after months of backchannel discussions between the two countries.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently indicated that both sides had already agreed on a broad framework for negotiations.

“We have had many meaningful discussions. We have a framework agreement done with the Indians. I have a team going there next week,” Greer said during an interaction hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

“I expect to meet with my counterparts (Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal) soon as well. I would really like to be in a position to finalise our agreement with them as well on the basis of the joint framework we agreed to. It would be historic for the US and India,” he added.

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How Tariffs Became the Centrepiece

Trade tensions between the two countries escalated earlier this year after the US imposed country-specific reciprocal tariffs on multiple trading partners, including India.

Under the framework agreement reached on February 8, the US had agreed to reduce additional duties on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for greater market access in industrial and agricultural products.

However, before the arrangement could formally move ahead, the US Supreme Court struck down the country-specific reciprocal tariff mechanism that formed the basis of several ongoing trade negotiations.

That ruling significantly altered the trade landscape and forced both countries to reassess parts of the proposed arrangement.

Fresh Tariffs Create New Uncertainty

Following the Supreme Court verdict, the US imposed a fresh 10 per cent tariff on all trading partners under Section 122 of the Trade Act from February 24.

These tariffs are temporary and can only remain in place for 150 days, meaning they are expected to expire on July 24 unless extended further.

When asked whether the tariffs would continue beyond the deadline, Greer suggested that the law did not necessarily restrict an extension.

At the same time, he indicated that the office of the US Trade Representative was now increasingly focused on two ongoing investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act.

The Bigger Issues: Forced Labour and Excess Capacity

The Section 301 investigations relate to concerns around excess manufacturing capacities and the alleged use of forced labour in supply chains.

According to officials, the probes are aimed at determining the extent of damage caused to American commerce and whether tariffs should be used to push trading partners towards policy changes.

The broader strategy reflects Washington’s increasing focus on economic security, industrial competitiveness and supply chain resilience.

For India, the talks are likely to be closely watched by sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to pharmaceuticals and technology exports.

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Why These Talks Matter for India

The negotiations are not just about tariffs. They are also increasingly tied to strategic and geopolitical considerations.

India and the US have steadily deepened economic cooperation in recent years, particularly as both countries seek to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China-centric manufacturing networks.

A successful interim pact could potentially pave the way for a more comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement in the future, covering goods, investments, technology cooperation and broader market access commitments.