India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi

The United States and India are set to continue their high-level trade negotiations, with Washington’s chief negotiator reportedly scheduled to land in New Delhi later tonight.

Citing a senior government official, ANI reported that formal discussions will resume tomorrow, signalling renewed efforts by both sides to bridge differences and move closer to an agreement.

The talks come on the heels of significant remarks made in Washington. During his Senate confirmation hearing recently, Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, disclosed that the two nations are on the verge of a breakthrough. “We're actively negotiating with the Indians right now. In fact, the President has invited their commerce and trade ministers to come visit us next week, and he'll be meeting with Ambassador Greer here in Washington. Part of that will include a hopeful deal. We're not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” Gor stated.

His comments underscored optimism on both sides, as talks have advanced steadily since March this year. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also reinforced the timeline last week, saying that the first tranche of the trade agreement should be concluded by November 2025. According to Goyal, discussions have been progressing “in a very good environment” and both delegations are “satisfied with the progress so far.”

On India-China relations, Gor described the US-India relationship as warmer and more aligned compared to New Delhi’s ties with Beijing. He noted, “Just five years ago, they were in open conflict. Frankly, they are concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India; it's all over the area. And we share a lot in common, and then we share a lot of the same concerns that other nations in the region do. We will make that a top priority.”

Trump-Modi Friendship

The push towards an early agreement has also been reinforced by the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. Their recent social media exchanges have struck an upbeat tone. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was pleased with the ongoing negotiations and expressed confidence that the talks would successfully conclude. He added that he looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks.

Responding on X, PM Modi echoed the sentiment, describing the US as a “close friend and a natural partner.” He said the trade talks would help unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Trump later reshared Modi’s message, further underlining the cordial ties between the two leaders.

As the chief negotiator arrives in India tonight, the next round of discussions is expected to refine details of the deal, including tariff adjustments and measures to ease market access. Officials on both sides appear committed to fast-tracking the process, with November set as the target for finalising the first tranche of the agreement.