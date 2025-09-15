Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (September 15): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 15): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,205 in Delhi, Rs 10,190 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,195 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled metal contributing only a limited portion to overall supply. As gold is traded globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has an immediate bearing on the price that Indian buyers pay.

For local consumers, the retail price of gold is influenced not only by currency shifts but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies collectively shape the final cost, making Indian prices especially sensitive to both government policy changes and movements in the foreign exchange market.

At the same time, international dynamics set the broader tone for bullion. Trends in bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and the shifting demand for gold as a safe-haven asset continue to be key drivers in determining the metal’s global trajectory.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,130 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,138 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,130 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget