At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (September 15): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,205 in Delhi, Rs 10,190 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,195 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled metal contributing only a limited portion to overall supply. As gold is traded globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has an immediate bearing on the price that Indian buyers pay.
For local consumers, the retail price of gold is influenced not only by currency shifts but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies collectively shape the final cost, making Indian prices especially sensitive to both government policy changes and movements in the foreign exchange market.
At the same time, international dynamics set the broader tone for bullion. Trends in bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and the shifting demand for gold as a safe-haven asset continue to be key drivers in determining the metal’s global trajectory.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,138 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,130 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Opinion
