Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIndia's Services PMI Remains Strong, But There's One Warning Sign In The June Data

India's Services PMI Remains Strong, But There's One Warning Sign In The June Data

India Services PMI June 2026: Even as overseas orders strengthened and inflationary pressures eased, businesses reported more challenging market conditions at home.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian services expanded in June, growth slowed due to demand.
  • Strong export orders boosted growth, offsetting domestic demand slowdown.
  • Inflationary pressures eased; businesses remained optimistic about future outlook.

India Services PMI June 2026: India's services sector extended its expansion in June, although the pace of growth eased as softer domestic demand weighed on business activity, according to the latest HSBC India Services PMI released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.4 in June, remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. While the reading signalled continued growth, it also reflected a moderation from previous months as companies reported more challenging market conditions.

Domestic Demand Loses Some Momentum

According to the HSBC India Services PMI data, business activity continued to benefit from competitive pricing strategies, rising e-commerce demand, stronger customer bookings and improved local tourism.

However, the report also showed that growth in new business slowed to its weakest pace in more than two-and-a-half years. Survey participants attributed the moderation to softer domestic demand, weaker client interest and increasingly challenging market conditions.

Commenting on the data, Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said the services sector remained firmly in expansion territory despite the slowdown.

"India's services PMI remained in expansionary territory but eased to 57.4 in June. The loss of momentum points to more challenging market conditions and weaker demand, particularly at home. Even so, external demand held up well as overseas sales stayed robust and growth reached a three-month high," Bhandari said.

Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait

Export Demand Continues To Support Growth

While domestic demand moderated, overseas markets continued to provide support for service providers.

The PMI survey showed that new export orders grew at their fastest pace in three months, driven by stronger demand from Australia, Canada, Germany, the UAE and the United States.

The improvement in international business helped offset some of the weakness seen in the domestic market.

Hiring Activity Remains Stable

Employment trends were broadly unchanged during June, with companies indicating that staffing levels remained adequate after recruitment activity picked up in April and May.

The survey suggested that businesses largely maintained their workforce as they balanced softer demand with expectations of continued growth over the coming year.

Business Confidence Holds Up

Although overall business confidence moderated during the month, firms continued to express optimism about the outlook.

According to the HSBC survey, companies expect business activity to remain supported by fresh client enquiries, ongoing marketing initiatives and continued investments in technology.

Inflationary Pressures Ease Further

The survey also pointed to an easing in cost pressures.

Input cost inflation slowed to a five-month low during June, while output price inflation eased to its weakest level since November 2025, indicating some moderation in pricing pressures across the services sector.

The broader private sector also remained on a growth path during the month.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index, which combines manufacturing and services activity, stood at 57.1 in June, signalling continued expansion across both sectors, according to the HSBC PMI data.

Also Read : Bulls Dominate Dalal Street As Crude Eases, Tech Selloff Lifts Sentiment: Sensex Tests 77,950

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the HSBC India Services PMI reading in June?

The HSBC India Services PMI stood at 57.4 in June. This indicates continued expansion, although the pace of growth eased compared to previous months.

Why did the pace of growth in India's services sector slow in June?

The moderation was primarily due to softer domestic demand, weaker client interest, and challenging market conditions. Growth in new business slowed to its weakest pace in over two-and-a-half years.

How did export demand contribute to India's services sector in June?

Overseas markets continued to support service providers, with new export orders growing at their fastest pace in three months. This helped offset some weakness in the domestic market.

What is the current status of inflationary pressures in the services sector?

Inflationary pressures eased further in June. Input cost inflation slowed to a five-month low, and output price inflation reached its weakest level since November 2025.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Hiring PMI Services PMI India Services Sector INFLATION Services Sector Pmi In June India Services Pmi June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India's Services PMI Remains Strong, But There's One Warning Sign In The June Data
Services PMI Slows In June After A Strong Run: What's Weighing On India's Economy?
Business
From Palaces To AI: Rajasthan’s Rs 43,000 Crore Digital Infrastructure Bet
Rajasthan Is No Longer Just A Tourist Destination. It’s Chasing Rs 43,000 Crore In AI Investments
Business
Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait
Crude Oil Is Back Near $70. Will Petrol Prices Finally Be Cut?
Business
Gold Prices Falling? Here's What It Means For Your Gold Loan
Gold Loan During Market Volatility: What Borrowers Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate
Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: Trust Member Dinendra Das Backs SIT Probe, Makes Fresh Allegations
North India Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods Across J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand
Mumbai Manhole Death: BMC Faces Backlash After Fatal Rainwater Drain Incident in Shakinaaka
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget