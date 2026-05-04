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HomeBusinessGrowth Holds, Inflation Bites: India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 54.7

Growth Holds, Inflation Bites: India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 54.7

India’s manufacturing activity strengthened in April, with the PMI rising to 54.7 from 53.9 in March, driven by gains in output, new orders and exports.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's manufacturing activity expanded moderately in April.
  • New orders and output showed mild recovery, driven by exports.
  • Input costs rose sharply due to West Asia conflict pressures.

India’s manufacturing sector showed continued resilience in April, with activity strengthening modestly even as cost pressures intensified due to global uncertainties.

According to HSBC Flash India PMI data, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March, signalling an expansion in activity across the sector.

Growth Continues, But Pace Remains Modest

While the uptick in PMI reflects improving conditions, the pace of growth remained relatively subdued. The latest reading marked the second-slowest improvement in overall operating conditions in nearly four years.

April data indicated mild recoveries in both output and new business inflows, although growth rates were still among the weakest seen since 2022.

Orders and Output Show Improvement

Manufacturers reported a moderate rise in output and new orders, including export demand. The improvement suggests that domestic demand remained steady, while international markets provided an additional boost.

Exports emerged as a bright spot, with firms recording the fastest expansion in overseas orders since September last year.

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West Asia Conflict Adds Cost Pressure

However, the positive momentum was accompanied by rising inflationary pressures. Companies noted that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to push up input costs.

Input prices increased at the fastest pace in 44 months, while output charges rose at the quickest rate in six months.

HSBC Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said spillovers from the conflict are becoming more visible, particularly through inflation, with firms facing higher cost burdens.

What Is Holding Back Faster Growth?

Despite steady demand, manufacturers pointed to several factors limiting stronger expansion. Competitive pressures, delays in client approvals and uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict were cited as key constraints.

Survey participants also noted that some customers remained cautious, delaying decisions on pending orders.

Business Sentiment Remains Positive

Even as challenges persist, manufacturers continue to remain optimistic about future growth.

Although overall confidence slipped slightly from March levels, it remained near its highest point since November 2024. Firms expect that marketing efforts and project approvals will support activity in the months ahead.

Also Read : Oil Prices Fall Nearly 3% As Hormuz Relief Hopes Emerge, Stay Above $100

Supply Chains Show Signs of Improvement

Encouragingly, supply-side conditions improved in April. Companies reported shorter input lead times, attributing the change to better coordination with both new and existing suppliers.

The extent of improvement in supplier delivery times was described as historically strong.

India’s manufacturing sector continues to expand, supported by steady demand and improving supply chains. However, rising input costs and global uncertainties, particularly from geopolitical tensions, are emerging as key risks to sustained growth momentum.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the HSBC Flash India PMI for manufacturing in April?

The HSBC Flash India PMI for manufacturing rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March, indicating a modest expansion in activity.

Were export orders a positive factor for Indian manufacturers in April?

Yes, export orders were a bright spot, with firms experiencing the fastest expansion in overseas orders since September of last year.

What factors are contributing to rising cost pressures for Indian manufacturers?

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is pushing up input costs, with input prices increasing at their fastest pace in 44 months.

What are some of the challenges limiting faster growth in India's manufacturing sector?

Manufacturers cited competitive pressures, delays in client approvals, and uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict as key constraints.

How is business sentiment among Indian manufacturers?

Despite challenges, manufacturers remain optimistic about future growth, with business confidence near its highest point since November 2024.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manufacturing Manufacturing PMI India Manufacturing PMI INFLATION Manufacturing Pmi In April
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