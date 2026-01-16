India Fintech Funding Rises 2 Per Cent To $2.4 Billion In 2025, Ranks Third Globally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's fintech sector raised a total of $2.4 billion in 2025, marking a 2 per cent increase from $2.3 billion in 2024, and ranked third globally behind the US and the UK, a report said on Friday.

The report from market intelligence platform Tracxn said that early‑stage funding showed a huge surge to $1.2 billion in 2025, up 78 per cent from $667 million in 2024 and up 56 per cent from $762 million in 2023.

The funding trends varied across stages, with seed‑stage funding at $177 million, down 40 per cent from $295 million in 2024 and 30 per cent from $253 million in 2023, the report said.

Late‑stage funding fell to $1 billion in 2025, marking a 26 per cent decline from $1.4 billion in both 2024 and 2023, the report said.

In 2025, the finTech sector witnessed four $100 million‑plus rounds, led by a brokerage and finance platform, the report said.

In 2025, India’s fintech sector recorded 22 acquisitions, a 21 per cent decline compared to 28 acquisitions in 2024 and a 31 per cent drop from 32 acquisitions in 2023.

On exits, the sector recorded four IPOs in 2025, marking a 50 per cent drop from eight in 2024.

“India's fintech ecosystem continues to demonstrate resilience amid a period of funding moderation. While overall investments have seen a dip, the consistent activity at the early stage and the emergence of new unicorns highlight sustained investor confidence in the sector's long-term potential,” said Neha Singh, Co‑Founder of Tracxn.

"The continued dominance of Bengaluru and Mumbai as key innovation hubs underlines the maturity of India's startup ecosystem. As the industry evolves, we expect to see increased focus, deeper technological innovation, and stronger participation from both domestic and global investors," Singh added.

There were three unicorns created in 2025, marking a 50 per cent increase over two unicorns in 2024 and a 200 per cent rise compared to one unicorn in 2023, the report said.

Bengaluru maintained its dominance as the premier hub, accounting for 42 per cent of all funding seen by fintech firms in India, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent.

