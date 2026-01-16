Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 16) Break Away From Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 16, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 16 2026: Silver prices saw a sharp pullback on Friday, snapping a five-day record-breaking rally as investors booked profits amid weak global cues and a stronger US dollar. Gold prices also eased in tandem, reflecting the broader pressure on precious metals.

Trading conditions remained volatile, partly due to market disruption on Thursday, when MCX commodities were shut during the morning session because of civic elections in Maharashtra before resuming trade in the evening.

Silver’s retreat followed intense volatility seen earlier in the week, as prices had rallied sharply on strong industrial demand and speculative interest before facing resistance at higher levels.

Gold futures also witnessed selling pressure, with the February contract slipping Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, as traders locked in gains after recent record highs.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said precious metals faced pressure due to external factors. “Weaker-than-expected US weekly jobless claims strengthened the US dollar, while President Donald Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals,” he said.

Internationally, silver prices also corrected during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, March silver futures dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a lifetime high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.

Rate Cut Expectations on Hold

According to Kalantri, recent US macroeconomic data has prompted markets to put expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts on hold for the first half of the year. This shift has pushed the dollar index to multi-week highs, creating near-term headwinds for silver and gold prices.

The combination of a firmer dollar, easing geopolitical risk perception and profit booking after a steep rally weighed heavily on silver, leading to a sharp correction from record levels.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 306 per gram and Rs 306,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Indore 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Salem 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 306 306,000
Silver Rate in Patna 292 292,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on Friday, January 16, 2026?

Silver prices experienced a sharp pullback due to profit booking after a five-day rally. Weak global cues and a stronger US dollar also contributed to the decline.

What caused volatility in trading conditions?

Trading conditions were volatile partly due to market disruptions from Thursday. MCX commodities were shut during the morning session due to civic elections in Maharashtra.

What external factors influenced precious metal prices?

Weaker-than-expected US jobless claims strengthened the US dollar. President Trump's softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 292 per gram. This translates to Rs 292,000 per kilogram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
