LIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 16) Break Away From Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today Jan 16 2026: Silver prices saw a sharp pullback on Friday, snapping a five-day record-breaking rally as investors booked profits amid weak global cues and a stronger US dollar. Gold prices also eased in tandem, reflecting the broader pressure on precious metals.

Trading conditions remained volatile, partly due to market disruption on Thursday, when MCX commodities were shut during the morning session because of civic elections in Maharashtra before resuming trade in the evening.

Silver’s retreat followed intense volatility seen earlier in the week, as prices had rallied sharply on strong industrial demand and speculative interest before facing resistance at higher levels.

Gold futures also witnessed selling pressure, with the February contract slipping Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, as traders locked in gains after recent record highs.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said precious metals faced pressure due to external factors. “Weaker-than-expected US weekly jobless claims strengthened the US dollar, while President Donald Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals,” he said.

Internationally, silver prices also corrected during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, March silver futures dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a lifetime high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.

Rate Cut Expectations on Hold

According to Kalantri, recent US macroeconomic data has prompted markets to put expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts on hold for the first half of the year. This shift has pushed the dollar index to multi-week highs, creating near-term headwinds for silver and gold prices.

The combination of a firmer dollar, easing geopolitical risk perception and profit booking after a steep rally weighed heavily on silver, leading to a sharp correction from record levels.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 306 per gram and Rs 306,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

