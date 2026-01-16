Silver prices experienced a sharp pullback due to profit booking after a five-day rally. Weak global cues and a stronger US dollar also contributed to the decline.
LIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 16) Break Away From Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Silver Prices Today Jan 16 2026: Silver prices saw a sharp pullback on Friday, snapping a five-day record-breaking rally as investors booked profits amid weak global cues and a stronger US dollar. Gold prices also eased in tandem, reflecting the broader pressure on precious metals.
Trading conditions remained volatile, partly due to market disruption on Thursday, when MCX commodities were shut during the morning session because of civic elections in Maharashtra before resuming trade in the evening.
Silver’s retreat followed intense volatility seen earlier in the week, as prices had rallied sharply on strong industrial demand and speculative interest before facing resistance at higher levels.
Gold futures also witnessed selling pressure, with the February contract slipping Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, as traders locked in gains after recent record highs.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said precious metals faced pressure due to external factors. “Weaker-than-expected US weekly jobless claims strengthened the US dollar, while President Donald Trump’s softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals,” he said.
Internationally, silver prices also corrected during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, March silver futures dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a lifetime high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.
Rate Cut Expectations on Hold
According to Kalantri, recent US macroeconomic data has prompted markets to put expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts on hold for the first half of the year. This shift has pushed the dollar index to multi-week highs, creating near-term headwinds for silver and gold prices.
The combination of a firmer dollar, easing geopolitical risk perception and profit booking after a steep rally weighed heavily on silver, leading to a sharp correction from record levels.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 306 per gram and Rs 306,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|292
|292,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|292
|292,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|292
|292,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|292
|292,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|292
|292,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|306
|306,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|292
|292,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices fall on Friday, January 16, 2026?
What caused volatility in trading conditions?
Trading conditions were volatile partly due to market disruptions from Thursday. MCX commodities were shut during the morning session due to civic elections in Maharashtra.
What external factors influenced precious metal prices?
Weaker-than-expected US jobless claims strengthened the US dollar. President Trump's softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 292 per gram. This translates to Rs 292,000 per kilogram.