India May Soon Get Near-Zero Duty Access To Europe, Says Piyush Goyal

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HomeBusinessIndia-EU Free Trade Agreement Likely By December, Piyush Goyal Says; Zero Duty Access To European Market Expected

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Likely By December, Piyush Goyal Says; Zero Duty Access To European Market Expected

India and the 27-nation European Union had announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for what Goyal had described as the mother of all deals.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, EU expect to sign FTA by December.
  • Pact effective Feb-Mar 2027; 93% Indian goods duty-free.
  • US Trade Representative to visit for bilateral trade talks.

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS): India and the European Union (EU) are expected to sign their long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) by December this year, with the pact likely to come into force by February-March 2027, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Addressing chartered accountants at an event here, the minister said the agreement would significantly enhance India's access to the European market by reducing tariffs on a wide range of goods.

"Now, with almost zero duty, almost the entire European market will be open for us. The EU's FTA will be signed by December and will be effective by February-March," the minister added.

India and the 27-nation European Union had announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for what Goyal had described as the mother of all deals.

Under the proposed pact, about 93 per cent of Indian exports are expected to enjoy duty-free access to the EU market.

The minister highlighted the growing importance of India in the global economy, saying that countries around the world are keen to strengthen economic partnerships with the country.

"The whole world is looking towards India," Goyal said.

In addition, the minister revealed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India this week for discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

During the interaction with CAs, Goyal also underscored the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage alongside economic growth. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country, he said development and heritage must go hand in hand.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always tells us that the nation needs development, and the nation also needs its heritage. No country has become a developed nation without taking care of its culture, heritage and traditions," Goyal said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India-EU free trade agreement expected to be signed?

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union is anticipated to be signed by December this year. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated it would become effective by February-March 2027.

What benefits will India gain from the EU free trade agreement?

The agreement will significantly enhance India's access to the European market by reducing tariffs. About 93% of Indian exports are expected to enjoy duty-free access to the EU market.

Is India engaging in other significant trade discussions?

Yes, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India this week. Discussions will focus on the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the United States and India.

What is India's current global economic standing?

India is increasingly seen as having growing importance in the global economy. Countries around the world are keen to strengthen economic partnerships with India.

Published at : 21 Jun 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal  piyush Goyal India EU FTA India-EU Free Trade Agreement India US Trade Deal India European Union Trade Deal India Exports To Europe India Trade News
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