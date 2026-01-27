Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India-EU FTA: Business Leaders Say Deal Will Create One Of The World's Largest Integrated Markets

India-EU FTA: Business Leaders Say Deal Will Create One Of The World’s Largest Integrated Markets

Frank Schloeder, Managing Director of Hafele India Private Limited, said the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement after prolonged negotiations marks an important moment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India–European Union trade deal is a historic milestone that will create a large integrated market and deliver significant benefits to the economies of both regions, industry leaders said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Indo-EU Business Forum, Frank Schloeder, Managing Director of Hafele India Private Limited, said the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement after prolonged negotiations marks an important moment.

He noted that the deal comes at a time when the rules-based global order is facing considerable disruption.

“As members of the business community, the focus will be on maximising the benefits arising from this agreement,” he told IANS.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO of Artsana India–Chicco, described the agreement as a very positive development.

“The deal will significantly ease import and export processes and open up new opportunities for businesses on both sides,” he said.

Vinod Sharma, Managing Director of Deki India Electronics Limited, said his company has been manufacturing electronics products in India for the past 40 years and views the trade deal as a strong step forward.

“The agreement will enhance cooperation between two major economies. For India, Europe is not just a large market, but also a key source of advanced technology and increased investment,” he added.

Elsevier Chairman YS Chi said the agreement reached by both sides is highly encouraging and will make collaboration in areas such as trade, talent and intellectual property much easier.

“The deal will benefit not only the economies of India and Europe but also the global economy as a whole,” he added.

Fredrik Persson, President of BusinessEurope, told IANS that the India-Europe trade deal has come at a time when it was most needed.

“It will create a wide range of opportunities for Europe in India and for India in Europe,” Persson said.

“Together, the two regions form one of the world’s largest markets, and the agreement will help combine India’s skills with Europe’s technological strengths within a rules-based framework, benefiting both sides,” Persson added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the India-European Union trade deal?

Industry leaders describe the India-EU trade deal as a historic milestone that creates a large integrated market and will deliver significant economic benefits to both regions.

How will the trade deal impact import and export processes?

The agreement is expected to significantly ease import and export processes, opening up new opportunities for businesses on both sides of the partnership.

What benefits does Europe offer India beyond being a large market?

For India, Europe is a key source of advanced technology and increased investment, fostering cooperation between the two major economies.

In what areas will the India-EU agreement facilitate collaboration?

The agreement is highly encouraging and will make collaboration in areas such as trade, talent, and intellectual property much easier.

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
