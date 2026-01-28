Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndia Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand

India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand

While renewable energy remains central to long-term decarbonisation goals, he said additional sources are needed to ensure round-the-clock supply.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Canada is seeking to position itself as a long-term and reliable partner in meeting India’s growing baseload power needs, as electricity demand continues to rise faster than renewable energy systems can currently support.

Tim Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said India’s energy transition would require a mix of solutions in the near and medium term, creating opportunities for deeper cooperation in natural gas, nuclear fuel and critical minerals.

Renewables Face Limits Without Grid Storage

Speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week, Hodgson said the surge in global electricity demand has underlined the challenge renewables face in delivering uninterrupted baseload power without large-scale storage infrastructure.

While renewable energy remains central to long-term decarbonisation goals, he said additional sources are needed to ensure round-the-clock supply.

Natural Gas As Near-Term Solution

Hodgson identified natural gas as the most immediate option to bridge the gap between rising demand and clean energy availability. “We’re in Canada are focused on abating natural gas. We can look at how we produce that natural gas with low methane emissions. We can look at pre-combustion sequestration. We can look at post-combustion sequestration and drive the carbon footprint of that down,” he said, describing gas as the “quickest way” to address current baseload requirements.

Nuclear Energy And Uranium Supply

He said nuclear power offers the next fastest pathway to reliable baseload energy, pointing to Canada’s leadership in the sector. Hodgson noted that Canada is building the world’s first commercial small modular reactors while also pursuing large-scale nuclear projects.

Referring to India’s plans to expand nuclear generation capacity, he added, “You’re going to need uranium to fuel those reactors, and Canada would be a wonderful source of supply for that.”

Open Trade And Global Collaboration

At the India Energy Week Strategic Conference, Hodgson also spoke on the panel titled “Charting a course through uncertainty: securing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy in a turbulent world”. He highlighted the importance of energy demand growth, open trade and international cooperation in navigating global energy challenges.

“We believe the world we want to live in is one where we're going to trade with everyone,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Canada positioning itself in India's energy market?

Canada aims to be a long-term, reliable partner for India's growing baseload power needs. They are exploring cooperation in natural gas, nuclear fuel, and critical minerals.

What are the challenges with relying solely on renewables for baseload power?

Renewables face challenges in providing uninterrupted baseload power without large-scale storage infrastructure. Additional energy sources are needed for round-the-clock supply.

What role does natural gas play in India's energy transition according to Canada?

Natural gas is seen as the most immediate solution to bridge the gap between rising demand and clean energy availability. Canada is focused on producing natural gas with low methane emissions.

How can Canada support India's nuclear energy ambitions?

Canada is a leader in nuclear technology and can supply uranium to fuel India's expanding nuclear power generation. They are also involved in developing small modular reactors.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Canada 'India Energy Week' INDIA India Energy Week 2026 Tim Hodgson
