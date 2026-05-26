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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGood News For Employees: PF Withdrawals Via Paytm, GPay May Soon Become Reality Under EPFO’s New System

Good News For Employees: PF Withdrawals Via Paytm, GPay May Soon Become Reality Under EPFO’s New System

EPFO is set to launch UPI-based PF withdrawals, allowing faster direct transfers to bank accounts for millions of subscribers.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EPFO to launch UPI withdrawals for faster PF fund access.
  • Subscribers can now use UPI PIN for direct bank transfers.
  • This digital upgrade aims to simplify and speed up claims.

Centre’s upcoming EPFO 3.0 upgrade, which may be rolled out by the end of May itself. The new system is expected to allow provident fund withdrawals through UPI-linked platforms, making PF transfers quicker and more seamless for millions of salaried employees. According to reports, the government has reportedly completed testing for the feature, which could enable subscribers to transfer PF money directly into bank accounts using UPI apps, significantly reducing delays and paperwork in the claim settlement process.

PF Withdrawals Via UPI Soon

Under the upcoming system, EPFO subscribers will be able to access and withdraw provident fund money through UPI-linked applications without going through lengthy processing procedures currently associated with PF claims.

According to reports, users may be able to authenticate transactions using a UPI PIN, allowing funds to be transferred directly into their bank accounts almost instantly once approved.

At present, PF withdrawals often involve multiple verification stages, including employer approval and banking checks, which can take several days. The new mechanism is expected to drastically cut processing time and improve convenience for over seven crore EPFO members.

Officials have also indicated that the facility is being integrated in coordination with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages India’s UPI infrastructure.

Also Read: Retirement Planning: How SWPs Create A Monthly Income From Mutual Funds

EPFO’s Digital Push Expands

The UPI-linked withdrawal feature forms part of the broader EPFO 3.0 overhaul focused on digitising services and improving claim settlements. The organisation has already increased the auto-settlement limit for advance claims to Rs 5 lakh in an attempt to accelerate access to funds during emergencies.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said EPFO services would gradually expand to platforms such as WhatsApp to address pending member grievances more efficiently.

To use the UPI withdrawal facility once launched, subscribers are expected to require an active Universal Account Number (UAN), updated KYC details including Aadhaar and PAN, and a bank account linked to both UPI and EPFO records.

Also Read: Why Banks Write Off Bad Loans And Why Borrowers Still Owe Money

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPFO PF Money How To Withdraw PF Money PF Via UPI
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