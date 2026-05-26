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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceCab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100

Cab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100

With petrol prices crossing Rs 100 per litre and daily cab fares touching Rs 2,000, the cost of commuting across NCR is becoming a serious budget concern for office-goers.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fuel and ownership costs make personal car cheaper daily.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by more than Rs 7 over the last two weeks, now breaching the Rs 100 per litre mark. For someone commuting from Noida to Gurugram, this price hike can be a big problem for monthly budgets. I asked ChatGPT which would be the cheaper, and perhaps the smarter, decision: driving your own car, or taking a cab?

The ChatGPT Prompt

I am a 35-year-old HR professional living in Noida Sector 76 and working in Sector 65, Gurugram. My daily commute covers around 58 kilometres one way. Due to heavy peak-hour traffic on the Noida-Gurugram route, the morning trip takes about 2 hours, and the evening return often stretches beyond 2 hours as well.

On days I take a cab both ways, I spend between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000. This includes a booking fee of Rs 6, tolls and surcharges of over Rs 100, and a one-way fare of Rs 900 to Rs 950.

On other days, I drive my personal hatchback, which gives around 15 km per litre in peak traffic. Petrol prices in Delhi have recently crossed Rs 100 per litre, rising by over Rs 7 per litre in the last 10 days alone.

Given these costs, which is the more economical option for my daily commute: booking a cab or driving my own car?

Also Read: Retirement Planning: How SWPs Create A Monthly Income From Mutual Funds

ChatGPT Runs The Numbers

1. Driving Your Own Car

Round-trip commute: 116 km per day. With a hatchback mileage of around 15 km per litre in peak traffic and petrol at Rs 100 per litre, daily fuel consumption works out to roughly 7.5 litres, putting the daily fuel cost at around Rs 750.

But fuel is not the full cost of ownership. You should also factor in toll charges, car maintenance, tyre wear, engine wear from stop-and-go traffic, insurance, depreciation, and parking costs.

When all these expenses are considered, the practical running cost for a hatchback in heavy NCR traffic typically reaches Rs 8–Rs 10 per km, including fuel. Your realistic daily cost of driving a personal car comes to approximately Rs 930 to Rs 1,160.

2. Cab Both Ways

Your cab expenses work out to around Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per day.

Driving your own hatchback is still significantly cheaper than booking cabs daily. However, there is a non-financial factor worth considering. Four-plus hours of daily driving in NCR traffic creates fatigue, stress, and long-term burnout risk.

If the budget allows, a hybrid approach may make more sense. Driving three to four days a week and using cabs selectively on more exhausting days. Exploring carpooling or a metro-plus-last-mile combination for part of the route is also worth considering. Purely on numbers, though, your own car is the more economical option right now.

Also Read : Good News For Employees: PF Withdrawals Via Paytm, GPay May Soon Become Reality Under EPFO’s New System

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Besides cost, what other factors should be considered for the daily commute?

The long daily commute of over four hours can lead to fatigue, stress, and burnout. A hybrid approach or alternative options like carpooling or metro combination might be considered.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Petrol Price Hike Petrol Price Today Petrol Prices Today ChatGPT Noida Gurugram Commute Cab Vs Car
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