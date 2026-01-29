India Energy Week 2026: Indian Oil Eyes Cost-Effective Hydrogen For Future Fuels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is focusing on large-scale hydrogen production as part of its long-term energy transition strategy, Saurabh Dutt, Executive Director (Corporate Communications & Branding), Indian Oil, said at India Energy Week 2026.

In an exclusive interaction with Oneindia, Dutt outlined Indian Oil’s plans for commercial hydrogen production, cost targets and its broader roadmap for fuels of the future.

Driving Down Hydrogen Costs Key Priority

Highlighting the central challenge in hydrogen adoption, Dutt said affordability would determine its viability as a mainstream fuel.

“We are working very hard to create the fuel of the future, hydrogen, at commercially viable rates, so that our transition from conventional fuel is smooth, affordable, and accessible, while meeting the energy needs of the nation. We are working very seriously towards hydrogen, and the key challenge is bringing down the cost. Today, the cost must come down to levels of Rs 200 per kg or below to make it viable. That is our effort. Though we have made a beginning, this year at our stall we are showcasing our efforts towards hydrogen,” he told Oneindia.

Indian Oil’s Expanding Role In The Energy Mix

Dutt said Indian Oil currently contributes about 9 per cent of India’s total energy consumption and aims to increase this to 12 per cent in the coming years.

“IndianOil contributes about 9 per cent of the total energy of this country today. Our aim is to take this up to 12 per cent in the next few years,” he said, adding that the company remains the country’s largest supplier of conventional fuels.

Beyond traditional fuels, Indian Oil has a significant presence in natural gas as the second-largest player and is actively involved in ethanol blending, petrochemicals, explosives and cryogenics. “We operate across the entire spectrum of energy requirements,” Dutt said.

India Energy Week 2026 In Goa

India Energy Week 2026 began in Goa on Tuesday, January 27, with the event expected to host over 75,000 energy professionals from more than 120 countries.

Now in its fourth year as an annual platform, the event has expanded significantly, featuring 700 exhibiting companies, 10 dedicated country pavilions and 11 thematic zones. More than 550 global speakers are scheduled to participate across over 110 strategic and technical sessions.