India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 marked a pivotal moment in India’s emergence as a consequential global stakeholder in the energy transition. Conceived and led by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the platform reflected India’s intent to move global energy discussions beyond declarations and towards execution, where policy ideas meet financing, implementation pathways are tested, and outcomes are measured.

ABB, DuPont, BP, Gujarat Gas, Vedanta and Larsen & Toubro participated in India Energy Week 2026.

Scale And Global Participation

The global energy conclave brought together more than 75,000 energy professionals from over 120 countries, underscoring India’s growing influence in shaping global energy dialogue and policy. The scale of IEW 2026 was reflected in the presence of 700 exhibitors, 10 country pavilions, and 11 specialised thematic zones.

In addition, 550 speakers from across the world participated in over 110 strategic and technical sessions, offering insights across the energy value chain throughout the four-day event.

From Aspiration To Execution

Beyond its size, the fourth edition of India Energy Week highlighted a shift in the nature of global energy conversations. IEW 2026 consolidated alignment around pragmatic transition pathways, validated India’s investment-led energy model, and showcased the country’s ability to execute at scale.

The platform moved decisively from aspiration to alignment on capital deployment, technology adoption and transition pathways.

Prime Minister Sets The Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the four-day event with an address outlining India’s energy ambitions and opportunities. Speaking at the state-of-the-art convention centre at ONGC’s Advanced Training Institute in Goa, the Prime Minister urged stakeholders to “Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale in India, Invest in India” in a sector presenting $500 billion in investment opportunities.

Leadership Voices Reinforce Focus On Delivery

The opening session also featured addresses by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Their remarks underlined India Energy Week’s growing stature as a forum prioritising delivery over rhetoric, signalling confidence in India’s role as a stable, credible and long-term partner for energy investment, technology collaboration and transition financing.

Bridging The Global Energy Divide

India Energy Week functioned as a bridge between divergent energy realities by placing capital-rich economies alongside capital-intensive transitions, technology developers alongside deployment markets, and climate ambition alongside development necessity.

At its core, IEW links developed and developing nations around shared challenges of energy security, affordability and sustainability. By amplifying perspectives from emerging markets, the platform brought balance to global energy conversations often dominated by advanced economies.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in his opening remarks, reiterated India’s commitment to maintaining an energy balance that supports economic growth through practical, inclusive and scalable models.

A Trusted Partner In A Changing World

Strong participation by international leaders, including UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, reinforced India’s credibility as a reliable and constructive partner in global energy cooperation. At a time of geopolitical and economic flux, India Energy Week offered a space for collaboration rooted in mutual interest rather than ideology.

Over successive editions, IEW has evolved into a full-spectrum international platform, enabling dialogue across the energy value chain and connecting policymakers with industry, financial institutions, technology developers and researchers.

Scale, Timing And Strategic Focus

Since its launch in 2023, India Energy Week has established itself as a key annual fixture in the global energy calendar. IEW 2026 emphasised resilience, execution and investment-readiness, distinguishing this edition as one focused on navigating complexity rather than reiterating consensus.

Key themes discussed included energy security and system resilience, investment frameworks and financing mechanisms, clean energy transition strategies, digital technologies and innovation, and energy access and equity.

Discussions spanned oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, carbon capture, power systems and future mobility, offering a comprehensive view of the transition challenge.

India’s Transition Model: Pragmatic And Inclusive

India Energy Week 2026 underscored India’s emergence as a convenor, connector and catalyst within the global energy ecosystem. By aligning policy, capital, technology and execution on a single platform, IEW has evolved into institutional energy infrastructure reflecting the priorities of a changing world.

Progress in gas connectivity, biofuels, clean cooking, fuel and mobility infrastructure, and renewable deployment highlighted a transition model rooted in practicality rather than idealism, one that prioritises inclusion and affordability while addressing the needs of a fast-growing economy.