Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, is set to become the new Group CEO of Eternal following founder Deepinder Goyal’s decision to step down from the role, marking one of the most significant leadership transitions in India’s new-age consumer internet space.

The company informed exchanges on January 21 that Goyal will step away as Group CEO and, subject to shareholder approval, continue on the board as Vice Chairman. Dhindsa will take charge of the group at a time when quick commerce has emerged as a central pillar of Eternal’s business strategy.

“Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman. Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will be Eternal's new Group CEO,” Goyal said in his letter to shareholders.

Early Life And Education

Born in Patiala, Punjab, Albinder Dhindsa’s early years were shaped by a strong focus on education and discipline. He went on to study Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he developed the analytical and problem-solving skills that would later define his work in logistics and technology-led businesses.

Growing up in Punjab exposed him to diverse social and economic realities, which later influenced his approach to building consumer-first, efficiency-driven platforms.

Career Beginnings And Global Exposure

Dhindsa began his professional career as a Transportation Analyst at URS Corporation, where he worked for two years, before moving to Cambridge Systematics as a Senior Associate for over three years. These roles gave him deep exposure to transportation planning, logistics and supply chain systems.

In 2010, he enrolled in the MBA programme at Columbia Business School in New York, a phase that significantly shaped his global business outlook. During this period, he also worked briefly as an Associate at UBS Investment Bank, gaining experience in finance and corporate strategy.

Entry Into Zomato And The Birth Of Grofers

After completing his MBA, Dhindsa returned to India and joined Zomato as Head of International Operations. In this role, he was involved in scaling operations and expanding the company’s international footprint.

In 2013, drawing on his experience in logistics and consumer delivery, he co-founded Grofers with Saurabh Kumar. The startup was initially launched as an on-demand pickup-and-drop service for neighbourhood stores, including grocery shops and pharmacies, before pivoting fully to grocery delivery.

From Grofers To Blinkit: Betting On Speed

In 2021, Dhindsa led a major strategic shift by rebranding Grofers as Blinkit and pivoting to a quick-commerce model promising deliveries in as little as 10 minutes. The move involved building a dense network of hyperlocal micro-warehouses and re-engineering supply chains for speed and predictability.

While the model faced scepticism over sustainability and operational pressure, Blinkit scaled rapidly, positioning itself as a leader in India’s fast-growing quick-commerce segment.

Strategic Challenges And Operational Innovation

Under Dhindsa’s leadership, Blinkit focused on operational efficiency, data-driven inventory management and AI-enabled logistics optimisation. The company raised capital from global investors to support rapid expansion and invested heavily in technology infrastructure to improve fulfilment and customer experience.

Speed, convenience and technology became the core pillars of Blinkit’s business model, even as competition intensified from both established e-commerce players and new quick-commerce entrants.

Zomato Acquisition And Integration

Zomato acquired Blinkit in August 2022 as part of a strategy to enter the quick-commerce space. The deal allowed Zomato to diversify beyond food delivery, while Blinkit gained access to Zomato’s capital, logistics network and customer base.

Post-acquisition, Dhindsa continued to lead Blinkit and played a key role in aligning its operations with Zomato’s broader strategy, while preserving Blinkit’s distinct focus on ultra-fast delivery and hyperlocal fulfilment.

Goyal’s Exit And A Transition Once In Doubt

The leadership transition comes against the backdrop of remarks made by Deepinder Goyal earlier this month on a video podcast with Raj Shamani, where he revealed that the relationship had once been strained post-acquisition.

“Right after we acquired Blinkit, I asked him (Albinder) to leave. I told him, ‘You will not be able to cut it.’ He said okay. This happened twice during that timeframe, and we started the transition,” Goyal said.

That transition has now culminated in Dhindsa being named Group CEO, signalling a consolidation of quick commerce at the heart of Eternal’s future strategy.

Life Beyond The Boardroom

Outside work, Dhindsa is known to value family and balance. He is married to Akriti Chopra, former Chief People Officer at Zomato, who resigned from the company in September 2024 after playing a key role during its IPO and growth phase.

Dhindsa’s interests include travel, reading and engaging with global technology and business trends, which continue to inform his views on innovation and entrepreneurship.

A Central Figure In India’s Quick-Commerce Story

As Albinder Dhindsa prepares to take over as Group CEO, his journey, from logistics analyst to the architect of one of India’s most aggressive quick-commerce platforms, places him at the centre of Eternal’s next phase of growth.

His elevation marks not just a leadership change, but a strategic signal about where the company believes the future of Indian consumer commerce lies.