Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options

UIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options

UIDAI has introduced new ways to access Aadhaar without OTP. From PVC card delivery to face authentication, here’s how users can download or receive their Aadhaar without a registered mobile.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UIDAI now allows Aadhaar downloads without registered mobile OTP.
  • Order Aadhaar PVC card online, use alternate number for OTP.
  • Face authentication feature allows instant digital Aadhaar download.

Accessing your Aadhaar used to depend heavily on having your registered mobile number active for OTP verification. That often became a problem when people changed numbers or lost access to their old SIM cards. Now, the Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced simpler ways to download or receive your Aadhaar without relying on the old OTP method. 

These options are designed to make the process quicker and more accessible, whether you want a physical card or a digital copy instantly on your phone.

How Can You Get Aadhaar Without OTP Using PVC Card Option?

One of the simplest methods is ordering an Aadhaar PVC card through the official UIDAI website. You just need to select the Aadhaar PVC Card option and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. There is also an option for users whose mobile numbers are not registered.

You can provide a new mobile number to receive an OTP for this process. After completing the request and payment, a Service Request Number is generated. 

This number helps you track your order. Within a few days, the PVC card is delivered to your registered address, making it a convenient offline solution.

How Does Face Authentication Help Download Aadhaar Instantly?

If you need a digital copy immediately, the face authentication feature is a useful option. You need to download the official Aadhaar mobile app and choose the download Aadhaar option. Enter your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID, and allow camera access for verification.

Once your face is scanned successfully, the Aadhaar PDF is downloaded instantly without needing an OTP. Make sure you are in proper lighting while scanning, as low light can cause errors.

Also, remember that the PDF password is created using the first four letters of your name in capital letters, along with your birth year. Keeping your app updated ensures the process works smoothly.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I download Aadhaar without my registered mobile number?

You can order an Aadhaar PVC card online through the UIDAI website, even without a registered mobile number. A new mobile number can be used for OTP verification during the process.

What is the process for ordering an Aadhaar PVC card?

Visit the official UIDAI website, select the Aadhaar PVC Card option, and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. You can use a new mobile number for OTP if yours isn't registered. After payment, a Service Request Number will be provided to track your order.

How does face authentication allow for instant Aadhaar download?

Use the official Aadhaar mobile app and select the download Aadhaar option. After entering your details, allow camera access for face scanning. A successful scan will instantly download your Aadhaar PDF without requiring an OTP.

What is the password for the Aadhaar PDF downloaded via face authentication?

The password for the Aadhaar PDF is created using the first four capital letters of your name followed by your birth year (e.g., ANNA1990).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhaar Card Business
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Top Countries With Highest Personal Income Tax In 2026: Where Does India Stand?
Top Countries With Highest Personal Income Tax In 2026: Where Does India Stand?
Business
UIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options
UIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options
Business
US-Iran Tensions Trigger Dalal Street, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Below 24,500
US-Iran Tensions Trigger Dalal Street, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Below 24,500
Business
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Near $100
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Near $100
Advertisement

Videos

ULTIMATUM: IRGC Threatens to
Breaking News: Iran Dismisses Ceasefire as a
Middle East conflict: Trump Claims Iran
STALEMATE: Islamabad Peace Summit Fails as Iranian Delegation Boycotts Talks
CEASEFIRE: Trump Extends Halt on Strikes Following Pakistan’s Diplomatic Intervention
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget