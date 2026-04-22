UIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UIDAI now allows Aadhaar downloads without registered mobile OTP.

Order Aadhaar PVC card online, use alternate number for OTP.

Face authentication feature allows instant digital Aadhaar download.

Accessing your Aadhaar used to depend heavily on having your registered mobile number active for OTP verification. That often became a problem when people changed numbers or lost access to their old SIM cards. Now, the Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced simpler ways to download or receive your Aadhaar without relying on the old OTP method.

These options are designed to make the process quicker and more accessible, whether you want a physical card or a digital copy instantly on your phone.

How Can You Get Aadhaar Without OTP Using PVC Card Option?

One of the simplest methods is ordering an Aadhaar PVC card through the official UIDAI website. You just need to select the Aadhaar PVC Card option and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. There is also an option for users whose mobile numbers are not registered.

You can provide a new mobile number to receive an OTP for this process. After completing the request and payment, a Service Request Number is generated.

This number helps you track your order. Within a few days, the PVC card is delivered to your registered address, making it a convenient offline solution.

How Does Face Authentication Help Download Aadhaar Instantly?

If you need a digital copy immediately, the face authentication feature is a useful option. You need to download the official Aadhaar mobile app and choose the download Aadhaar option. Enter your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID, and allow camera access for verification.

Once your face is scanned successfully, the Aadhaar PDF is downloaded instantly without needing an OTP. Make sure you are in proper lighting while scanning, as low light can cause errors.

Also, remember that the PDF password is created using the first four letters of your name in capital letters, along with your birth year. Keeping your app updated ensures the process works smoothly.