You can order an Aadhaar PVC card online through the UIDAI website, even without a registered mobile number. A new mobile number can be used for OTP verification during the process.
UIDAI Introduces New Ways To Get Aadhaar Without OTP: Check PVC And Face ID Options
UIDAI has introduced new ways to access Aadhaar without OTP. From PVC card delivery to face authentication, here’s how users can download or receive their Aadhaar without a registered mobile.
- UIDAI now allows Aadhaar downloads without registered mobile OTP.
- Order Aadhaar PVC card online, use alternate number for OTP.
- Face authentication feature allows instant digital Aadhaar download.
Accessing your Aadhaar used to depend heavily on having your registered mobile number active for OTP verification. That often became a problem when people changed numbers or lost access to their old SIM cards. Now, the Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced simpler ways to download or receive your Aadhaar without relying on the old OTP method.
These options are designed to make the process quicker and more accessible, whether you want a physical card or a digital copy instantly on your phone.
How Can You Get Aadhaar Without OTP Using PVC Card Option?
One of the simplest methods is ordering an Aadhaar PVC card through the official UIDAI website. You just need to select the Aadhaar PVC Card option and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. There is also an option for users whose mobile numbers are not registered.
You can provide a new mobile number to receive an OTP for this process. After completing the request and payment, a Service Request Number is generated.
This number helps you track your order. Within a few days, the PVC card is delivered to your registered address, making it a convenient offline solution.
How Does Face Authentication Help Download Aadhaar Instantly?
If you need a digital copy immediately, the face authentication feature is a useful option. You need to download the official Aadhaar mobile app and choose the download Aadhaar option. Enter your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID, and allow camera access for verification.
Once your face is scanned successfully, the Aadhaar PDF is downloaded instantly without needing an OTP. Make sure you are in proper lighting while scanning, as low light can cause errors.
Also, remember that the PDF password is created using the first four letters of your name in capital letters, along with your birth year. Keeping your app updated ensures the process works smoothly.
Related Video
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I download Aadhaar without my registered mobile number?
What is the process for ordering an Aadhaar PVC card?
Visit the official UIDAI website, select the Aadhaar PVC Card option, and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. You can use a new mobile number for OTP if yours isn't registered. After payment, a Service Request Number will be provided to track your order.
How does face authentication allow for instant Aadhaar download?
Use the official Aadhaar mobile app and select the download Aadhaar option. After entering your details, allow camera access for face scanning. A successful scan will instantly download your Aadhaar PDF without requiring an OTP.
What is the password for the Aadhaar PDF downloaded via face authentication?
The password for the Aadhaar PDF is created using the first four capital letters of your name followed by your birth year (e.g., ANNA1990).