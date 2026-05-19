Haryana Moves To Curb Petrol Diesel Fleets, Pushes EV Adoption

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana mandates new NCR fleet vehicles use clean fuels from 2026.

Rules require CNG/electric for aggregators and delivery services.

New licensing includes safety, digital verification, and insurance.

The Government of Haryana on Monday approved new aggregator licensing rules mandating that all vehicles added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies in NCR areas be powered by CNG, electric, battery-operated or other cleaner fuels.

The rules also specify that only CNG and electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws can be added to existing fleets in the region.

New Rules To Take Effect From January 2026

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government approved amendments under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993.

The framework aligns with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management.

According to PTI, “Under the amended rules, all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 onwards will mandatorily be CNG, Electric Vehicles (EV), Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel….”

Move Aimed At Improving Air Quality

Last year, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed that from January 1, 2026, cab aggregators, delivery firms and e-commerce companies operating in the region would not be allowed to add new petrol- or diesel-powered vehicles to their fleets.

According to an official statement, the move is intended to accelerate clean mobility, reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the region.

Rules Introduced Amid Fuel Conservation Push

The development comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a national austerity push linked to rising crude oil prices and foreign exchange outflows caused by the West Asia conflict.

The government has urged citizens to conserve fuel, avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year, and skip foreign vacations and destination weddings.

The Haryana Cabinet’s move is expected to curb growth in daily fuel consumption by restricting the addition of petrol and diesel vehicles to commercial fleets.

New Licensing Framework For Aggregators

The approved rules make it mandatory for aggregators and delivery service providers to obtain licences.

The framework also sets conditions related to driver and vehicle onboarding, passenger safety, grievance redressal, training programmes, insurance, cybersecurity for apps and fare regulation.

Operators will be required to provide at least ₹5 lakh in passenger insurance coverage, health insurance of no less than ₹5 lakh for drivers and a minimum term insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for all onboarded drivers.

Safety And Digital Verification Measures Included

Vehicles covered under the framework must be equipped with vehicle tracking devices, panic buttons, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers.

Aggregators will also have to establish round-the-clock control rooms and call centres to assist passengers and address complaints.

To improve transparency, vehicle and driver details will be digitally authenticated through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

Companies will also be required to maintain comprehensive digital records of onboarded drivers and vehicles.

The Cabinet was informed that registration and licensing processes would be completed through the dedicated portal cleanmobility.haryanatransport.gov.in.

Framework Includes EV Transition And Accessibility Provisions

The new framework also includes provisions related to driver welfare, fare-sharing arrangements, safety standards, inclusion of vehicles accessible to Divyangjan and a phased transition towards electric mobility.

Haryana Considering 100% EV Tax Exemption

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said a proposal had been submitted seeking a 100 per cent tax exemption for electric vehicles in the state.

“The proposal has been sent to provide 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles in Haryana on the lines of Chandigarh and Delhi, with the objective of encouraging people to purchase electric vehicles,” Vij said, according to PTI.

At present, Haryana offers a 20 per cent concession on registration fees for electric vehicles.

Vij said the proposed tax relief could significantly increase EV adoption in the state.

He also stated that the government plans to procure 500 electric buses.