India’s Wealth Story: Billionaire Count To Hit 313 By 2031, Growth To Outpace China, US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and China lead in absolute wealth, India faster.

India’s Billionaire Boom: India is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for billionaire wealth over the next five years, while economic heavyweights like the USA and China fall outside the top ranks for billionaire growth rates, according to Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2026.

A Rising Count

The report projects that India's billionaire population will climb 51 per cent between 2026 and 2031, rising from 207 to 313. That places India tenth on the global billionaire growth table, behind Saudi Arabia (183 per cent), Poland (123 per cent), Sweden (81 per cent) and Australia (77 per cent).

The picture is similarly strong for India's ultra-high-net-worth population, defined as individuals with assets exceeding $30 million. Between 2021 and 2026, this group grew 63 per cent, from just over 12,000 to nearly 20,000 people. The report forecasts a further 27 per cent rise by 2031, taking the total past 25,000.

Also Read: ‘We Never Imagined This Could Happen’: US Family’s Layoff Horror Story Sparks Anxiety Online

What Is Driving The Growth

Knight Frank describes India's trajectory as reflecting economic maturation after rapid expansion. "This trajectory mirrors India's economic evolution: an entrepreneurial economy maturing into one with deeper capital pools, more sophisticated financial markets and a growing cohort of globally connected founders and investors," the report states.

The firm points to digitalisation, listed equities, private capital and family-owned businesses as the key drivers behind the expansion.





The US Still Dominates In Absolute Terms

Despite India's strong growth rate, the United States remains the dominant force in global wealth creation. The report says America accounted for 41 per cent of all newly created ultra-high-net-worth individuals between 2021 and 2026. China remains the world's second-largest wealth engine, though its share of global ultra-high-net-worth individuals is projected to slip from 17 per cent in 2026 to 15 per cent by 2031.

India remains faster than both in future billionaire growth rates. Though it held just 2.8 per cent of global ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2026, up from just over 2 per cent five years earlier, it is projected that the UHNW population will climb from 19,877 today to 25,217 by 2031. The report describes this as an "unmistakably upward" trajectory.

Mumbai And Bengaluru Enter The Global Top Ten

The wealth surge is feeding into India's luxury housing market. In Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index, which tracks price movements across 100 markets, Bengaluru ranked eighth globally with prime residential prices rising 9.4 per cent in 2025. Mumbai ranked tenth, with an 8.7 per cent rise. Delhi also appeared in the index at rank 17, with prices up 6.9 per cent.

The top of the global ranking was dominated by Tokyo, where luxury home prices rose 58.5 per cent, followed by Dubai at 25.1 per cent and Manila at 17.5 per cent.

In Mumbai, the report points to a combination of constrained geography and strong domestic demand. "A rise in GDP of 38 per cent in five years is fuelling the domestic ultra-luxury market, with India's financial capital leading the charge," it notes, adding that the city's restricted coastal geography and chronic land scarcity command a substantial premium. Mumbai recorded 56 new-build sales in the $5 million-plus category in 2025.

Wealthy Indians Are Also Reshaping Commercial Real Estate

Beyond residential property, the report documents a parallel shift in India's commercial real estate sector. The domestic share of private equity investments, which averaged around 11 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic, reached nearly 26 per cent in 2025.

Knight Frank's national research director for India, Vivek Rathi, describes this as evidence of the growing financialisation of Indian commercial real estate, and a relatively lower-risk entry point for returning foreign investors.

Global Wealth Is Also On The Move

The report contextualises India's rise within broader global trends. Knight Frank estimates the world added 162,191 new ultra-high-net-worth individuals between 2021 and 2026, equivalent to roughly 89 people crossing the $30 million threshold every single day. The total global population of such individuals reached 713,626 in 2026.

The report also flags rising mobility among the world's wealthy, with tax changes, geopolitical pressures and lifestyle preferences pushing billionaires and family offices to spread assets across cities including Dubai, Singapore, Miami and London.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (May 27): Prices Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More