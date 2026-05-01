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HomeBusinessGST Boom Continues: Collections Cross Rs 2.4 Lakh Crore In April

GST Boom Continues: Collections Cross Rs 2.4 Lakh Crore In April

India’s GST collections touched a record Rs 2,42,702 crore in April, marking an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase despite global uncertainties.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • April GST collections hit record Rs 2.42 lakh crore, up 8.7%.
  • Net GST revenue rose 7.3% after accounting for refunds.
  • Import revenues surged 25.8%, boosting overall collections.

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection surged 8.7 per cent (year-on-year) to a record Rs 2,42,702 crore in the month of April despite geo-political uncertainties, latest official data showed on Friday.

Net GST revenue for last month stood at Rs 2,10,909 crore, registering a 7.3 per cent annual growth (after accounting for refunds).

Total refunds jumped 19.3 per cent (on-year) to Rs 31,793 crore, leading to a net GST revenue of Rs 2,10,909 crore for the month.

The growth was supported by strong import-linked revenues.

Gross import revenue rose 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore, while gross domestic revenue went up 4.3 per cent to Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

In March, the total gross GST collections grew 8.8 per cent to over Rs 2 lakh crore as compared to the same month last year. The total gross GST revenue in March 2025 was over Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

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For the full financial year 2025-26, gross GST collections grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 22.27 lakh crore, compared to Rs 20.55 lakh crore in the previous fiscal (FY25), indicating resilient economic activity despite global uncertainties.

Moreover, net GST revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 19.34 lakh crore, registering a 7.1 per cent increase over FY25.

Refunds during March rose 13.8 per cent to Rs 22,074 crore, with domestic refunds seeing a sharp 31.2 per cent jump, indicating improved compliance and faster processing.

Meanwhile, cess collections showed a sharp decline during the month, turning negative at Rs (-177) crore, primarily due to higher refunds and adjustments.

According to experts, GST collections in FY26 reflect strong tax buoyancy in line with India’s estimated GDP growth of around 7 per cent, underscoring the link between rising consumption, expanding imports and improved compliance.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the gross GST collection in April?

The gross GST collection in April reached a record Rs 2,42,702 crore, showing an 8.7% year-on-year increase. This growth occurred despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

How much was the net GST revenue in April after refunds?

The net GST revenue for April stood at Rs 2,10,909 crore, reflecting a 7.3% annual growth after accounting for refunds. Total refunds for the month jumped by 19.3%.

What was the overall GST collection trend for the full financial year 2025-26?

For FY2025-26, gross GST collections grew 8.3% to Rs 22.27 lakh crore, indicating resilient economic activity. Net GST revenue for the fiscal increased by 7.1%.

Which component significantly contributed to the GST revenue growth?

Strong import-linked revenues supported the growth. Gross import revenue rose by 25.8%, while gross domestic revenue saw a 4.3% increase.

Published at : 01 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goods And Services Tax GST Collections GST Gst Collection In April
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