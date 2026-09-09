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English NewsBusinessGoogle’s Real-Money Gaming Case Ends: CCI Closes Probe After New Law Changes Rules

Google’s Real-Money Gaming Case Ends: CCI Closes Probe After New Law Changes Rules

The competition regulator said the legal environment surrounding online real-money gaming had changed substantially since the complaint was filed.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCI ended Google antitrust probe after India's new gaming law.
  • WinZO initially alleged Google favored specific apps on Play Store.
  • New law now prohibits money games; CCI may revisit if regulations change.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ended its antitrust proceedings against Google over its treatment of real-money gaming (RMG) apps, after changes in India's online gaming law removed the legal market that was at the centre of the dispute.

The regulator said the new legal framework means the relief sought in the case can no longer be granted. The CCI has nevertheless left open the possibility of examining Google's conduct again if the current restrictions on online money gaming are changed or cease to apply, reported Business Standard.

The case originated from a complaint filed by gaming company WinZO Games in 2022.

Why The CCI Closed The Google Case

The competition regulator said the legal environment surrounding online real-money gaming had changed substantially since the complaint was filed.

Parliament's Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, along with the rules framed under it, came into force on May 1, 2026. The law prohibits online money games, their advertisements and the facilitation of payments for such games.

Unlike the earlier regulatory position, the prohibition does not distinguish between games of skill and games of chance.

The CCI noted that the legislation is being challenged before the Supreme Court, but said no stay on its operation had been brought to the regulator's notice.

Against this backdrop, the regulator concluded that continuing the proceedings would not serve a useful purpose.

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What WinZO Had Alleged Against Google

WinZO had complained to the CCI over Google's policies relating to its Play Store, Google Ads and payment services.

The gaming company had particularly objected to Google's approach under an RMG pilot programme, under which daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy apps were allowed on the Play Store while other real-money gaming applications were excluded.

WinZO argued that the selective access could result in a two-tier market, giving certain gaming developers an advantage in terms of access and visibility.

In November 2024, the CCI ordered a detailed investigation after finding prima facie grounds to examine whether Google had abused its dominant position in violation of the Competition Act.

Google's Proposed Solution During The Investigation

Google subsequently sought to address the concerns through a commitment application submitted to the CCI in February 2025.

The company later revised its proposal. Under its second revised offer, Google proposed allowing all legally permissible skill-based RMG applications on the Play Store, subject to certification and other requirements.

It also proposed permitting advertisements for legally permissible games of skill.

The subsequent change in the law, however, altered the circumstances in which those commitments had been proposed.

Google Had Already Ended Its RMG Pilot

Google had closed its real-money gaming pilot programme before the new online gaming law took effect.

The company stopped accepting advertisements for real-money gaming in January 2026 and subsequently the new legislation came into force in May.

The CCI said the legal changes meant there was no longer a lawful RMG market on the Play Store or Google Ads in which access could be selectively provided to one group of developers and denied to another.

As a result, the regulator said the original relief sought by WinZO, permitting RMG apps on the Play Store and allowing their advertisements, was no longer available.

WinZO Also Sought To Withdraw Its Complaint

WinZO sought to withdraw its complaint at a CCI hearing on August 25, citing the change in the law.

The regulator clarified that it was not required to close a matter merely because the complainant wanted to withdraw it. In this case, however, the CCI independently determined that there was no purpose in continuing the proceedings given the changed legal circumstances.

CCI Can Revisit Google's Conduct

The closure does not permanently rule out future competition proceedings against Google over RMG apps.

The CCI said it could take cognisance of the matter afresh if the relevant provisions of the online gaming law are stayed, struck down, repealed or otherwise cease to operate, and Google is subsequently alleged to engage in anti-competitive conduct.

Google welcomed the regulator's decision to close the matter.

"We welcome the CCI’s decision to conclude this matter. This order reflects our constructive engagement with the Commission throughout this process. We remain committed to building a safe and secure ecosystem," a Google spokesperson said.

Also Read : Chandigarh Suspends Uber, Rapido Licences For 6 Months: What Cab Users Need To Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the CCI close the antitrust case against Google?

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ended proceedings because changes in India's online gaming law removed the legal market central to the dispute. The new law prohibits online money games, making the relief sought impossible to grant.

What was the original complaint against Google by WinZO Games?

WinZO Games alleged Google's policies on its Play Store, Ads, and payment services were anti-competitive. They specifically objected to selective access for certain real-money gaming apps under Google's pilot program, excluding others.

What is the new online gaming law in India?

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, effective May 1, 2026, prohibits online money games, their advertisements, and payment facilitation. It does not distinguish between games of skill and games of chance.

Can the CCI revisit Google's conduct regarding real-money gaming apps?

Yes, the CCI left open the possibility of re-examining Google's conduct. This could occur if the relevant provisions of the online gaming law are changed, cease to operate, or are legally challenged and removed.

Did Google make any proposals to address the antitrust concerns?

Yes, Google proposed allowing all legally permissible skill-based real-money gaming applications on the Play Store, subject to certification. It also proposed permitting advertisements for legally permissible games of skill.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
CCI Google Real-money Gaming Apps Gaming Ban Antitrust Probe Gaming Apps
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