Adani Moves US Court To Dismiss SEC Fraud Case, Challenges Jurisdiction

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Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have approached a US court seeking dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), arguing that the case falls outside American jurisdiction and lacks substantive grounds.

The development marks a fresh legal turn in the case linked to a 2021 bond issuance by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), as the Adanis contest both the scope and validity of the SEC’s claims, reported PTI.

Legal Pushback Ahead of Key Motion

In a pre-motion letter submitted ahead of a planned April 30 filing, the Adanis, through their legal counsel, outlined multiple grounds on which they believe the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The SEC had initiated the case in November 2024, alleging that investors were misled due to the non-disclosure of an alleged bribery scheme involving Indian state officials.

However, the Adanis have argued that the complaint is legally flawed and fails to establish wrongdoing.

Jurisdiction at the Centre of Dispute

A key plank of the defence is that US courts do not have personal jurisdiction in the matter.

According to the filing, neither Gautam Adani nor Sagar Adani had sufficient connections with the United States, nor were they directly involved in the bond offering in question.

The defendants have maintained that the transaction does not meet the threshold required for US securities laws to apply.

Details of the Bond Sale

The case revolves around a $750 million bond sale conducted in 2021 by AGEL.

The Adanis stated that the issuance took place outside the United States under Rule 144A and Regulation S exemptions. The securities were initially sold to non-US underwriters and only later resold in part to qualified institutional buyers.

They further argued that the SEC complaint does not allege that Gautam Adani approved the issuance, participated in key meetings, or directed any actions towards US investors.

‘Extraterritorial Overreach’ Claim

The filing also contends that the SEC’s case represents an impermissible extraterritorial application of US securities laws.

It points out that the issuer is an Indian entity, the securities were not listed in the United States, and the alleged conduct occurred entirely within India.

Citing US Supreme Court precedent, the defendants said the SEC has failed to demonstrate the existence of a “domestic transaction”, a requirement for invoking US securities regulations.

No Investor Losses Alleged

The Adanis’ legal team also highlighted that the SEC complaint does not cite any investor losses.

They noted that the bonds in question matured and were fully repaid with interest in 2024, challenging the basis of the fraud allegations.

Disputing Bribery Allegations

The filing further rejects the underlying bribery claims, stating that there is no credible evidence to support such allegations.

It also argues that statements referenced by the SEC, including those related to ESG commitments, anti-corruption measures and corporate reputation, amount to general corporate optimism or “puffery”, which cannot be relied upon by investors as definitive assurances.

No Evidence of Intent to Defraud

The defence maintains that the SEC has failed to link either Gautam Adani or Sagar Adani to specific misleading statements or demonstrate any intent to defraud investors.

As a result, the defendants have sought dismissal of the case in its entirety.

What Happens Next?

The Adanis have indicated their readiness to appear for a pre-motion conference if required, as the case moves towards the next legal stage.

The outcome of the April 30 motion could prove crucial in determining whether the case proceeds further in US courts.